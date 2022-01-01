Jokowi promises a bonus of IDR 12 billion if Indonesia wins the AFF cup, really?





Suara.com – The story circulating that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has pledged a bonus of Rs 12 billion if Indonesia manages to win the Suzuki AFF Cup 2020. This narration was shared by Joseph’s TikTok account on December 29, 2021. This account shares a video of President Jokowi’s interview which is 1 minute 7 seconds long. In the narrative, this account indicates that President Jokowi will provide a bonus of Rp 12 billion if the Indonesian national team (national team) is successful in winning the AFF Cup 2020. The stories shared are as follows: Also read:

On the rise again, the total number of Omicron virus cases in Indonesia rises to 136 people “Bonus of 12 billion IDR for the ‘Garuda’ team in the AFF 2020 championship. I hope Mr. @jokowi and all Indonesians can become “Champions and Winners”. @PSSI keeps the Garuda Indonesia team running.“ FACT CHECK Jokowi promises a bonus of IDR 12 billion if Indonesia wins the AFF Cup. (Turnbackhoax.id) So, is this statement true? EXPLANATION Also read:

Omicron in Indonesia adds 68 cases: stop going to these countries Based on T researchurnbackhoax.id – network Suara.comPresident Jokowi’s account of promising a Rp 12 billion bonus if the Indonesian national team wins the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup is not true. In fact, the video is an interview with President Jokowi during the 2016 AFF Cup Final. One of the video clips was taken from CNN Indonesia news outlet which was uploaded on December 17, 2016. In the original video, President Jokowi pledged to give a bonus of 12 billion rupees to the Indonesian national team who will participate in the AFF event. FACT CHECK Jokowi promises a bonus of IDR 12 billion if Indonesia wins the AFF Cup. (Turnbackhoax.id) President Jokowi made the statement while enjoying the weekend at Bogor Palace in West Java. Jokowi also continues to support the PSSI Indonesia National Team. Especially when Thailand v Indonesia in the 2016 AFF Cup final. Additionally, the video was also uploaded by KOMPAST on December 17, 2016. In the video, Jokowi is said to have given an injection of enthusiasm to the Indonesian national team so that they can win the AFF 2016 final. CONCLUSION Based on the above explanation, President Jokowi’s account of promising a Rp 12 billion bonus if the Indonesian national team wins the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup is a hoax. The story falls into the wrong context category, where the original content is mapped to the wrong information context. Editor’s Note:

This article is part of the content of Suara.com Fact Check. Made as accurate as possible with as clear a source as possible, but not necessarily a reference to the real truth (as there is always the potential for misinformation). You can read more about the content of Fact Check on this page. Readers (public) are also welcome to provide comments / criticism, either through the comments column on any related content, by contacting the editors of Suara.com, or by submitting issues / complaints which need to be checked or verified by e -mail [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2022/01/01/182051/cek-fakta-jokowi-janjikan-bonus-rp-12-miliar-jika-indonesia-menang-piala-aff-benarkah

