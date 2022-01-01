PM Narendra Modi publishes the 10th installment of PM-KISAN | Indiafleurit

This enabled the transfer of an amount of over Rs. 20,000 crore to over 10 crore from beneficiary farming families.

During the program, the Prime Minister also released a capital grant of over Rs. 14 crore to around 351 Farm Producers’ Organizations (OPAs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The Prime Minister interacted with the FPOs during the event. Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and chief ministers, LGs, agriculture ministers and farmers from several states were linked to the event.

Interacting with the FPO of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister inquired about the choice of organic farming by this one and the modalities of certification of organic products.

He also spoke about the marketing of organic products from the OPS.

The FPO also explained to the Prime Minister how they arrange for organic fertilizers.

The prime minister said the government has made efforts to widely promote natural and organic agriculture, as it reduces dependence on chemical fertilizers and improves farmers’ incomes.

Punjab’s FPO briefed the prime minister on ways to get rid of parali without burning. They also talked about superseeding and helping government agencies.

The Prime Minister wanted their experience in managing the Parali to be imitated everywhere.

FPO from Rajasthan spoke about the production of honey.

They said the concept of FPO has been very helpful to them with the help of NAFED.

The Uttar Pradesh FPO thanked the Prime Minister for establishing the FPOs as the foundation for the prosperity of farmers.

They talked about their process of helping members with seeds, organic fertilizers, a variety of horticultural products.

They also talked about helping farmers benefit from government programs.

They benefit from e-Nam functionalities. They promised to deliver on the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ incomes.

The prime minister said that the country’s farmer confidence is the country’s main strength.

Tamil Nadu FPO informed that with the support of NABARD they have trained the FPO to get better prices and that the FPO is entirely owned and managed by women.

They informed the Prime Minister that sorghum is produced due to the weather conditions in the region.

The prime minister said that Nari Shakti’s success is an indication of their indomitable will. He asked the farmers to profit from the cultivation of millet.

FPO from Gujarat spoke about natural farming and how cow-based farming can reduce expenses and stress on the soil. Tribal communities in the region also benefit from the concept.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Prime Minister also informed that he had spoken with LG Shri Manoj Sinha regarding the arrangements made for the injured.

The Prime Minister said that today, as we enter the New Year, we must embark on a new journey, building on the achievements of years past.

The Prime Minister recalled the nation’s effort in the fight against the pandemic, vaccination and management of vulnerable populations during the difficult period. The country is spending 2 lakh 60,000 rupees crore to make the ration available to vulnerable sections.

The Prime Minister said the government is working tirelessly to strengthen its medical infrastructure.

He listed such efforts as new oxygen factories, new medical schools, wellness centers, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission with the aim of reorganizing the medical infrastructure.

The country moves with the mantra of SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas and SabkaPrayas. A lot of people spend their lives for the country, they build the country.

The Prime Minister said they used to do this work as well, but now this work is recognized.

“This year, we will complete 75 years of our independence. It is the time to begin a new dynamic journey of the country’s resolutions, to move forward with renewed vigor,” he said.

Elaborating on the power of collective effort, the Prime Minister stressed that “when 130 crores of Indians take a step, it is not only a step, but it equals 130 crore of steps”.

Speaking of the economy, the Prime Minister said that on many parameters the Indian economy is doing better than before the crisis.

He pointed out that “today the growth rate of our economy is over 8%.

“Record foreign investment has arrived in India. Our foreign exchange reserves have reached record levels. Old records have also been broken in the collection of the GST,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have also set new records in terms of exports, especially agricultural ones. He said that in 2021, a transection of more than 70 lakh crore rupees was performed on UPI. Over 50,000 start-ups working in India out of those 10,000 have appeared in the past six months, ”he said.

The year 2021, said the Prime Minister, was also the year of strengthening India’s cultural heritage. Initiatives such as the beautification and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, the renovation of Samadhi of Aadi Shankaracharya, the restoration of the stolen idol of the goddess Annapoorna, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the obtaining of world heritage status for the Dholavira and Durga Puja festival reinforce India’s heritage and enhance its tourism and pilgrimage potential.

The year 2021 has also been a year of optimism for Matra-Shakti. Sainik schools were opened for girls as well as the doors of the Academy of National Defense.

Last year, attempts were made to raise the age of marriage for girls to 21, equal to that for boys. Indian sportsmen also brought glory to the nation in 2021. India is making unprecedented investments in the country’s sports infrastructure, the Prime Minister said.

A global leader in the fight against climate change, India has also set a goal of zero net carbon emissions ahead of the world by 2070.

Many renewable energy records, the prime minister said, are being reached by India ahead of time.

Today, India is working on a hydrogen mission, taking the lead in electric vehicles, he said.

The prime minister went on to say that Prime Minister Gatishakti’s national master plan will give the pace of infrastructure construction in the country a new edge.

“By giving new dimensions to Make in India, the country has implemented ambitious plans for new sectors such as chip manufacturing, semiconductors,” he added.

The Prime Minister summed up the state of mind of India today by saying that ‘devoting oneself to the nation with the spirit of’ Nation First ‘becomes the sentiment of every Indian today’ hui.

And that is why today there is unity in our efforts and in our resolutions. There is the impatience of accomplishment. Today, there is consistency in our policies and foresight in our decisions.

The Prime Minister said that Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi is a great support for Indian farmers. If we include today’s transfer, over 1.80 lakh crore rupees was transferred directly to farmers’ accounts, he said.

The Prime Minister said the small farmers in the OPS are feeling the power of collective strength. He highlighted five benefits of FPOs for small farmers.

These benefits are increased bargaining power, scale, innovation, risk management and adaptability to market conditions.

With the benefits of OPS in mind, the government is promoting them at all levels.

These FPOs receive aid up to 15 lakh rupees. As a result, FPOs like organic FPOs, oilseed FPOs, bamboo clusters, and honey FPOs are popping up across the country.

“Today our farmers are benefiting from programs such as ‘One District One Products’ and markets, both national and global, are opening up for them,” said the Prime Minister.

He said dependence on imports is reduced by programs such as the National Palm Oil Mission with a budget of 11,000 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister spoke about the steps taken in the agricultural sector in recent years.