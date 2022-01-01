The Indonesian national team did not win the AFF Cup 2020, President Jokowi: We are still proud: Okezone Bola





JAKARTA President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo, appreciate the performance of the national team (Indonesian national team at the AFF Cup 2020. Even though he failed to win, the president who is familiarly known as Jokowi believes that the Indonesian people are still proud of the Garuda team’s struggle at the biennial football event. . As is known, the Indonesian national team were actually able to draw against Thailand in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2020 final with a score of 2-2 on Saturday (1/1/2021) evening WIB . However, a 0-4 loss in the first leg kept Indonesia out of the league after losing 2-6 in aggregate.

Jokowi also praised Thailand for winning the tournament. This is the sixth time that the War Elephant team have won the AFF Cup. Read also: Although he did not win the AFF Cup 2020, Shin Tae-yong welcomes the appearance of the Indonesian national team in the second leg against Thailand Congratulations to Thailand who won the AFF 2020 Cup champion tonight, Jokowi wrote via her Instagram account @jokowi on Saturday (1/1/2022). Jokowi really enjoys the wrestling which was shown by the Indonesian national team in the tournament. Jokowi also admitted he was very proud even though Indonesia had to fail again to win the AFF Cup. For the Indonesian national team, you fought with perseverance and sportsmanship, Jokowi continued.

“Even though I haven’t won yet, I and all the Indonesian people are still proud of your struggles,” said the Seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia. Indonesia had to fail again to win the AFF Cup for the first time. However, the hard work that has been done by the Indonesian national team in the tournament deserves great appreciation. Moreover, from the start, the Indonesian national team was not the seed, even qualifying in the group stage was in doubt. However, surprisingly, Shin Tae-yong’s troops were able to qualify as Group B winners and were able to play until the AFF Cup 2020 final.

