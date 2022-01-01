Congress prepares New Year’s resolutions for Prime Minister Modi and Cabinet

The Congress party prepared mock Twitter resolutions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key cabinet ministers on Saturday. The tweets that accompanied the resolutions contained as much sarcasm as criticism of the Union cabinet.

For the Prime Minister, the resolution said “Focus on people and not on public relations”.

For the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, it was a question of “Protecting the citizens and not the criminals”.

For Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the resolution said: “Stop holding onions, millennials or the acts of God responsible for government failures in light of its statements in the past.”

For Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the resolution was “no silence, no lies, give the nation the truth about the Chinese incursions”. The simulation is in line with recent tensions on the Indian border with the land of the dragon.

For Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, it is “to help our Annadatas (farmers) not to attack them”. This comes against the backdrop of very recent farmer protests against the Centre’s controversial farm laws, which are now withdrawn.

For the Minister of Health, the resolution according to the INC is to “learn from the past and save lives from the third wave of Corona”.