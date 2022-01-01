Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen rejoices as Bill Barr receives legal papers: “Happy New Year a ** hole”





Michael Cohen has announced that his lawyers have come to the home of former Attorney General Bill Barr to serve him legal action – claiming that Donald Trump retaliated against him.

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday, Cohen, who was once Mr. Trump’s private attorney, alleges the former president retaliated against him for writing revealing memoirs.

Cohen took to Twitter to reveal the news, signing his Tweet saying Happy New Year ***** to the former attorney general.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, the lawsuit has been filed in Manhattan federal court and Cohen is seeking damages for the extreme physical and emotional damage caused by Mr. Trump.

It is claimed that much of the animosity between men stems from Cohens’ explosive book: Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump – which ravages the 75-year-old.

The lawyer struck off the bar was recently released after serving a three-year prison sentence, which he accuses his former boss of having swollen in an act of bitter revenge.

He presented to prison in May 2019, but was returned to house arrest after 11 months due to Covid-19.

Federal authorities abruptly ordered him to return to prison a few weeks later, claiming that he did not agree to certain conditions of his release. Cohen, however, maintains that he simply asked for clarification on the terms of his release.

The 55-year-old says the second stint behind bars began with 16 grueling days in solitary confinement. Meanwhile, Cohen says he suffered from shortness of breath, severe headaches, and anxiety inside a cramped cell that he only left for 30 minutes a day.

(EPA)

It’s just apparent what happened here. This is political retaliation, Andrew Laufer, Cohen’s lawyer, told Courthouse News. They violated the First Amendment rights of my clients by retaliating against him, and we intend to seek compensation for this.

He added: It’s an integral part of what the Trump administration stood for.

Cohen was not shy about speaking out on several separate entanglements involving the former president and his extended family.

In February 2019, during testimony to Congress, the former fixer admitted that Mr. Trump had inflated and deflated his own assets.

It is now the subject of a civilian investigation in New York into possible financial fraud by the Trump Organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/michael-cohen-bill-barr-legal-papers-gloats-b1985089.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos