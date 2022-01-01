Donald Trump and Melania host Mar-a-Lago NYE party for allies including Matt Gaetz





Donald and Melania Trump returned on Friday to host their traditional New Year’s Eve celebration at their Florida resort town Mar-a-Lago, social media images suggest.

Photos showed the ex-president, in a tuxedo, the former first lady, as well as allies and family members.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, who is being investigated into allegations he denies of sex trafficking and underage sex, was pictured at the event with his financier Ginger Luckey.

Former President Eric’s son, his wife Lara and their children were also pictured at the gala.

A photo also showed that former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was among the attendees at the main ballroom that could hold hundreds of people.

Another photo shared on Instagram showed the former first couple sitting at a table smiling while surrounded by waiters wearing masks in what appeared to be a largely maskless event.

The couple mingled with guests who gathered at the event in Mar-a-Lago before midnight, according to the Daily Mail. Images on social media show the Trumps received a standing ovation as they walked through the ballroom to the table where they had dinner with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Florida, which has seen a significant spike in COVID cases, recommends but does not mandate face masks for the general public.

Earlier in the week, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, advised against large New Year’s Eve gatherings.

The New Years Eve event at Mar-a-Lago is one of the highlights of the private club’s social calendar.

However, the former president skipped last year’s gala that guests had gathered in hopes of attending.

He decided to return to Washington, DC with the former first lady as he joined efforts by some Republicans to delay the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden, according to CNN, and to fight leaders of the GOP for larger COVID stimulus checks.

Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump during the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple attended a New Years Eve party in Mar-a-Lago with their family and friends. Getty Images

The Trump family also spent Christmas in Mar-a-Lago, according to the Mail.

The seaside resort of Mar-a-Lago will be the site of a press conference that Trump has scheduled for January 6, on the first anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol by his supporters contesting the election result of 2020.

In a statement through Save America’s Political Action Committee, Trump suggested he would use the event to revisit his false claims that President Joe Biden’s victory was tainted with fraud.

