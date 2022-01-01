PM Imran discusses the teachings of the Prophet (pbuh) with academics around the world





Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an effort to better understand Islam and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), held a virtual dialogue on Saturday with renowned Muslim scholars from around the world.

The session, held under the banner of the Rahmatul Lil Alameen Authority, revolved around the theme: “Islam, Society and Ethical Renewal”. Seven academics from the United States, United Kingdom, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates participated in the discussion.

The Prime Minister asked them a few questions to which the scientists answered.

PM: “Our Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), from his arrival in Medina in 622 AD until he left us in 632 AD, what did he do to transform these people, from people who did not had no relevance in this world to becoming world leaders? ”

Scholars recalled that in Arab times, the inhabitants of Mecca and Medina were mere desert dwellers. Their hearts were such that they could be transformed by the message of Islam and be able to give everything to it. They were not intellectuals. They were just simple Bedouin Arabs. They were chosen by God to be able to receive the message of the Prophet (pbuh).

In both periods of the Prophet’s (pbuh) life, both in Mecca and Medina, he had an audience capable of grasping his message. He had an audience so drawn to him that they changed their language and transformed their way of life for him.

What we need to do is understand this situation, they said, especially the way of life of the people of Medina as it was the first Muslim and Islamic society. “This period remains ideal for us and we have to learn from ourselves.”

All of our thinking about evolution and change is superficial. Two and two always make four.

PM: How did the Prophet (PBUH) raise the level of ethics and morality in society. “If a society lacks this, can it do it justice?

“Akhlaq or the ethics of society does not come from a vacuum. The pre-Islamic era had very high ethics, values ​​and character. For example, truthfulness, generosity and honesty were of great value to them, ”Dr. Hamza of the United States said.

One of the things the Prophet (pbuh) did was be among his people. These things that overwhelm you are difficult for them. Another important thing is that the people with the Prophet (pbuh) were called his companions, and not his disciples or students.

The scholar said that even in the most corrupt Islamic society, there are also good things. When you look at a company, you have to look at the things that work and are healthy and those that don’t, and then you have to work to fix them.

One thing you see in young Muslims is that they see the problems as engineers. What should be done instead, is that the problems of society are seen as a disease, which will be diagnosed and treated in time. The researchers discussed that the problems and harms in society should be viewed as a disease that takes time to heal. People in positions of authority and scholars should have a deep self-discipline. They must embody the principles they want to see in others.

PM: How can we [young people] to use the life of the Prophet (pbuh) to raise the standard of morality and ethics in our society?

Dr Abdal Hakim Murad of Cambridge Muslim College responded that our chemical transformation in the nature of people’s souls is about forgiveness.

There is a mismatch between people where on the one hand they pray with each other inside mosques and on the other hand prey on each other outside.

The Sunnah is governance. The Sunnah is a political administration. ”

Muslim scholars

We need to connect with the deep and moving essence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). There must be a way where people do not just robotically conform to the mimbar sunnah, but find the love melting in their hearts for this amazing man (Prophet PBUH), and thus gain love for d ‘other human beings.

They acquire the love of family, the love of virtue – from there they acquire the love of people, and don’t just follow the dos and don’ts list.

PM: One of the words of the Prophet (pbuh) was that many nations before you were destroyed due to the lack of rule of law. It was very powerful in the state of Medina. I think only societies where the rule of law reigns thrives. So the question is, is it related if a company lacks certain moral and ethical standards? Can he do justice?

Dr Chandra Muzaffar from Malaysia said that critics of Muslim societies have pointed out that our societies do not have the difference between good and evil.

“This inability has created weakness in Muslim society. It is a problem that we have not been able to resolve. It is sad that after our Prophet (pbuh) left the world we were faced with to challenges. ”

Dr Muzaffar said Western interests may have always been powerful. Why has it been difficult to maintain ethical conduct from generation to generation? “In the first 30 to 40 years people were ethical, but then the characters started to weaken mainly because of the environment.”

After two or three generations, the characters have changed completely. We need education to support our ethical values.

Another Malaysian scholar, Dr Osman Bakar, said that the spiritual transformation of the people of Medina was an example for all of us. It is important that our young generation appreciates it.

We have to understand the union and brotherhood of Muhajireen and Ansar because it is the first example of inclusion in society – it is the moral and spiritual order that has led victory after victory for Muslims.

And this education was given to the people by the Prophet (pbuh). This was not only important for civilization then, but also for us today, Dr Bakar stressed.

The key, the eternal, is the education of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Today there is something wrong with the system of our education because we have focused on the outside of the sunnah instead of its inner importance.

PM: What led to this transformation?

Another scholar pointed out that the purpose of the state is the survival of the sunnah. We generally misunderstand the sunnah as if it were individual or separate.

“The state has the power to make the communal sunnah. The sunnah is governance. The sunnah is political administration.

The Prophet (pbuh) was not a monk but lived in the city as a leader. It is very important for us to recover this sunnah. The social system is based on moral order and this is what the Prophet (pbuh) gave us. But today we have loopholes in the moral order that must be repaired.

Our education system today is uniquely focused on academics and professions. It is the result of westernization. We need spiritual and moral teachings in our system. We must offer a vision of the future to our young people to work for it. It will be a source of mobilization.

