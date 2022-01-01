Politics
Scary new data on Covid shows Boris Johnson’s omicron bet on the verge of imploding
A roulette table does not offer bets on NHS blue but if it did, this is the color Boris Johnson placed our chips on.
It’s an outside bet and, if it is right, will provide a reasonable indication that we have overcome the worst of Sars-Cov-2 and the need for lockdowns, at least in this pandemic.
But the wheel is still turning. Indeed, the ball didn’t really come into play until a week ago, when we all got together for Christmas.
As Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer (and croupier) said on Saturday: “Data shows that one in 25 people in England had Covid last week, with even higher rates in some regions.
“The tide is rising and hospital admissions are increasing. Please protect yourself and those around you.”
It is not yet known whether the bet will pay off, but the odds have grown longer in recent days, which is why tents are being erected in hospital parking lots across the country.
The larger ones, known as Little Nightingales or “Boris wards,” are the places where improving but not fully recovered patients will be kept if hospitals start to overflow. The smaller ones are manufactured by Nutwell Logistics and other providers of “soft-hull body storage solutions”.
Before Christmas, there were reasons to be merry. Hospitals in South Africa had not been overwhelmed, the growth of cases was slowing and doctors were reporting milder illness.
Government scientists warned Africa was not England and the festive mix couldn’t be undone later, but the odds looked good enough even when Cabinet met in the afternoon of December 20 to turn the wheel.
Today, alas, things do not look so good. the logarithmic charts from Professor Oliver Johnson, the Cambridge mathematician, show that hospital admissions are increasing exponentially.
There were 2,370 admissions to England on Friday, up 69% on the week and the surge is now affecting not only London and young people, but all parts of the country and all age groups.
In the NHS North East and Yorkshire region, admissions more than doubled in one week, up 117%.
There is also no UK data yet to suggest shorter hospital stays, and Covid intensive care bed occupancy has again started to rise. It climbed 7% in England over the week, with growth concentrated in London and the East.
But if there’s a storm coming, it hasn’t been felt yet. Primary care physicians The Telegraph spoke to last week said they were seeing “milder illness” and while things were busy there was no seizure yet.
Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said the absence of staff was his biggest concern.
“It’s labor, labor, labor,” he said. “I think it is hoped that omicron will be a relatively short brutal shock. As long as the number of hospital admissions as omicron hits the over 65s is not too severe, I don’t think it will be too bad. ‘there will be as much impact on services as there was a year ago. “
He added, however, that if the tents were needed, it would signal a “last minute emergency”.
