Great, early 2022 Indonesia has a new toll road, ready to be inaugurated by the president, note the location

Otomania.com – At the dawn of 2022, it is expected that three new toll roads will be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2022.

The three new toll roads will be inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The head of the Toll Roads Regulatory Body (BPJT) of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Danang Parikesit, will report first to the PUPR Minister, Basuki Hadimuljono.

This way, Basuki can report to President Jokowi to be invested.

“Quarter I-2022 (inaugurated). We will first report it to the minister so that he can transmit it to the president, ”Danang told Kompas.com, Thursday 12/30/2021.

The three toll roads in question are the Manado-Bitung toll road section 2B (Danowudu-Bitung), the Sigli-Banda Aceh toll road section 2 (Seulimeum-Jantho) and the Binjai-Langsa toll road section 1 (Binjai -Stabat).

Note, Section 2B of the Manado-Bitung (Danovudu-Bitung) toll road has now been functionally open to support Christmas New Years times 2021 and 2022.

