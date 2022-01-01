Kashmir: At least 12 dead in stampede at Hindu shrine | World news





At least 12 people were killed and 15 injured in a stampede at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said. The early morning crush at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine came as thousands gathered to mark the start of the New Year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a message on Twitter, saying he was “extremely saddened by the loss of life”. Picture:

Thousands of faithful made a pilgrimage to the site. Photo: AP

Early reports suggested that an altercation between a group of worshipers had led to the crash. An eyewitness, who gave Mahesh’s name, said: “Something happened near one of the doors and I found myself crushed by people. “I suffocated and fell, but somehow managed to get up. “I saw people moving over the bodies. “It was a horrible sight, but I managed to help rescue the injured.” Another worshiper called Priyansh, who arrived with ten friends from New Delhi on Friday evening, said two of them died in the crash. Extremely saddened by the loss of life due to a stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. Let the injured recover quickly. I spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh From, @nityanandraibjp Ji and take stock of the situation. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022 Police chief Dilbag Singh was quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency as saying the authorities reacted swiftly and order among the crowds was immediately restored. The pilgrimage resumed after nearly four hours, officials said, and an investigation was underway. The perched temple is one of the most visited shrines in northern India. The incident comes after a stampede in central Madhya Pradesh state in 2013 when pilgrims visiting a temple for a Hindu festival were trampled on fears that a bridge might collapse, and at least 115 people were crushed or died in the river below. In 2011, more than 100 Hindu worshipers were crushed to death during a religious holiday in the southern state of Kerala.

