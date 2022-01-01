Republicans aim to sow Trump-style outrage for 2022 midterm | american politics





The debate pointed out ostensibly to an interim spending bill that would prevent a government shutdown. But Chip Roy, a Republican congressman from Texas, took the opportunity to accuse Democrats of supporting unconstitutional vaccine mandates, critical race theory, awakening gender ideology and opening up borders. A vote to fund the federal government, he warned, was a vote to allow tyranny over the American citizen.

The speech infuriated Congressman Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat.

Tyranny? Ryan was fuming on the House floor. What are you talking about? We were talking about the Universal Kindergarten, and they have it as a Communist indoctrination of the American student. It’s crazy.

Ryan’s frustration has crystallized a dilemma for Democrats as they defend paper-thin majorities in Congress next year: how to talk about their legislative wins when Republicans talk about everything else.

Emboldened by a string of off-cycle electoral victories, Republicans are adopting the culture war battles Donald Trump waged from the White House as a strategy to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm election.

Lean into the Culture War, was the headline of a June memo from the head of the Republican House Study Committee, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.

The culture war offensive comes as Democrats, facing deep economic malaise and historic headwinds, rush to deliver on the president’s national agenda, which includes an ambitious social policy agenda facing serious legislative hurdles, hampered by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

We have a plan to give you a better country, and they have a ploy to regain power for themselves, said New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. We are tackling the difficult problems of the economy and the pandemic. They are only looking to gain power and will say or do anything to achieve it.

The party controlling the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm elections of a new presidency. With Bidens plunging into the polls, uncertainty over the centerpiece of his legislative program, and the advantage of the Republican redistribution, Democrats are increasingly austere about their chances. In the House, Democrats can only afford to lose a handful of seats; in the Senate, they cannot afford to lose a single one.

Maloney said selling their economic achievements to a grassroots, bipartisan infrastructure bill and a poverty reduction pandemic relief program is essential for Democrats. But he said the party must also aggressively confront the Republican cultural assault. He urged Democrats to call on opposition parties to engage in dangerous and reckless driving, including amplifying Trump’s bogus claims of a stolen election and downplaying the severity of the Jan.6 attack on the US capital.

On social issues, he believes the Republicans have gone too far, especially on the issue of abortion. As the Supreme Court considers weakening or overturning the historic Roe v Wade precedent, Democrats are trumpeting their support for women’s reproductive rights as they attempt to portray Republicans as an increasingly extreme party determined to prohibit abortion.

We were dealing with a Republican party that wants to ban abortion in all 50 states, bring back mass incarceration and burn books, he added. Weren’t just going to respond, were going to be offensive.

The politics of grievances is not a new strategy for Republicans. In 1968, Richard Nixon used the Southern Strategy to exploit white racial grievances encoded in language such as law and order and the rights of states. But as partisanship grows and parties become increasingly hostile to each other, so does the potential political advantage of the culture war that stirs up division and energizes their base.

A recent report from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution, titled “Competing Visions of America,” found that 80% of Republicans believe America is in danger of losing its culture and identity. By comparison, only 33% of Democrats agree. Meanwhile, 70% of Republicans say the American culture and way of life has changed for the worse since the 1950s, while more than six in 10 Democrats say they have changed for the better.

As Democrats negotiate among themselves on how to pass Bidens’ home policy bill, Republicans have sown outrage and raised funds for all manner of perceived injustices, from culture cancellation to Dr Seuss going through Project 1619. They hammer the administration on its handling of immigration to the southern border and the Democrats on the rise in crime rates in the cities. And Bidens’ efforts to pursue racial equity as part of his government agenda have drawn accusations of racism from conservatives who say the efforts discriminate against whites.

Republicans are also leading the charge against government vaccination warrants for companies with more than 100 employees, which they say is an example of radical Democratic overtaking.

On this issue, Republicans are addressing their base, which is disproportionately unvaccinated. An NPR analysis found that the more a county supports Trump in the 2020 election, the lower its Covid-19 vaccination rate. But Republicans are betting that opposition to the vaccine warrants, to the conditions of personal freedom, will resonate beyond their base.

In court challenges to the mandates, Republican leaders argue that the vaccine warrants will worsen nations’ supply chain problems and exacerbate labor shortages that arose during the pandemic.

But with the omicron variant circulating, Democrats believe public sentiment is firmly behind them. Americans are increasingly supporting vaccination mandates for workers, students and in everyday public life, according to a recent CNN poll, which found 54% were in favor of requiring vaccinations for employees returning to the office.

The challenge for Republicans is to avoid alienating moderate suburban voters with their efforts to energize their supporters who are deeply loyal to Trump and have come to expect their politicians to voice their grievances loud and clear. .

Republicans believe their unexpected success in Virginia, a state Biden won by 10 percentage points in 2020, provides a playbook.

In November, Republican Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s gubernatorial race after pledging to ban critical race theory in state public schools. Democrats were taken aback by the power of the culture war on education, allowing Youngkin to revive the conservative base while appealing to the frustrations of suburban parents over Covid-19 school closures and protocols masking in classrooms.

It’s the oldest trick in the book, said Anat Shenker-Osorio, messaging expert and host of Words To Win By. It creates some sort of other so that we don’t notice that they are in fact the cause of our problems.

In Virginia and elsewhere, she said Democrats were caught off guard by concerns over critical race theory, a concept that until recently few people outside of academia had heard of. Instead of confronting him, she said the Democrats’ instinct was to refuse their support and dismiss the accusation as a right-wing talking point, which did not satisfy voters.

Democrats need an explanation of the right-wing origin story, which is why you suffer from white man in the post-industrial Midwest, Shenker-Osorio said. Unless we can talk about race, gender, gender identity, our economic promise will not come true.

Columnist Will Bunch, writing in the Philadelphia Inquirer, put it another way: Once again, Democrats have come forward in a culture war shootout wielding 2,000-page legislation.

While Democrats agree they have a problem, they disagree on how to solve it.

Some argue that the party has gone too far to the left on cultural issues, a shift that has alienated unqualified white voters and, increasingly, working-class Latin Americans and blacks. Another cohort believes that instead of trying to win back voters who left the party, Democrats should find a message that appeals to a diverse electorate.

Supporters of this approach believe Democrats should respond to attacks on rights by embracing what they call a racial class narrative, which Shenker-Osorio helped develop.

The approach explicitly accuses Republicans of using racism or racial dog whistles as a divisive ruling tactic to sow mistrust, undermine trust in government, and protect the wealthy. When implemented, the message doesn’t just foil Republican attacks, it motivates and mobilizes voters of all races, its supporters argue.

Our task is to make the idea of ​​bringing together through our differences the idea of ​​multiracial solidarity, as a means of collectively obtaining those shared values ​​that we all want sexier than the politics of grievances that the right sells, Jenifer said. Fernandez Ancona, the co-founder and chief strategy officer of Way to Win.

In a recently released memo, the defending candidates are using the blows because our platform and achievements remain undefined in the minds of voters so far.

Among its messaging recommendations, the group urges Democrats to contrast the party’s economic vision with a Republican party that is beholden to Maga extremism while doing more to sell their legislative achievements and highlight the steps they have taken. to fight Covid.

The good news is, these aren’t insurmountable challenges, the note says.

An increasingly vocal coterie of liberal critics believe the outlook is bleaker: that Democrats stare at the political desert unless they are able to win back some of the uneducated voters who have quit the party.

Ruy Teixeira, demographer and election analyst, believes Democrats have gone too left on social issues like crime and immigration and need a complete rebranding. He said Trump’s gains with non-college Hispanic voters was a real wake-up call that Democrats need to change course.

We need a lasting majority, he said. We cannot build a lasting majority by ignoring the socio-cultural concerns and values ​​of these huge sections of the population.

Where Democrats agree is that they need to keep their promises while they are in power.

We were really only at the beginning of what must be a substantial shift in how the American economic model works, Teixeira said. And to do that, it’s not enough to win a single election and get things done. We need to win a number of elections and get more stuff done. It is not much more complicated than that.

