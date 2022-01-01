China Welcomes 2022 With Worst COVID Week Since Virus Tame | Coronavirus pandemic News

China started 2022 with its highest number of local coronavirus cases for a seven-day period since the country’s first outbreak was brought under control almost two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the most common COVID-19 measures. strict in the world.

The National Health Commission on Saturday reported 175 new community infections with clinical symptoms confirmed for Dec.31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China to 1,151 in the past week.

The surge was mainly due to an epidemic in the industrial and technological center of northwest Xian, a city of 13 million people.

The worsening epidemic in Xian will likely force firm authorities to curb transmissions quickly as cases emerge.

The city, closed for 10 days on Saturday, has reported 1,451 local symptomatic cases since December 9, the highest tally of any Chinese city in 2021.

The state-backed publication, China Daily, said the capital of Shaanxi province still faces an uphill battle with the epidemic and that there is no turning point yet in containing the spread. virus.

Liu Guozhong, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Shaanxi Provincial Committee, said there should be a sense of urgency in the fight against COVID-19 in the days to come.

Xian is the decisive destination in the fight against the pandemic and it is only when the epidemic in Xian has been brought under control that we can fundamentally reverse the passive situation across the province, Liu said as quoted by China Daily.

Upcoming Winter Olympics

While the number of cases in China is small compared to many outbreaks elsewhere in the world, it will be important to prevent major outbreaks in 2022.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February, and the ruling Communist Party will hold a convention every five years, scheduled for the fall, where President Xi Jinping will likely get a third term as party secretary.

In his New Year’s speech, Xi said China will spare no effort to present great games to the world.

The emergence of the highly transmissible variant Omicron will also prompt Beijing to remain very vigilant in the face of the virus. China has reported a handful of imported Omicron cases and at least one transmitted locally.

Since August, China has attempted to bring outbreaks under control within about two weeks, much shorter than the four to six weeks of previous battles against sporadic outbreaks after the initial nationwide outbreak, according to the Commission. national health.

Cities along China’s borders are at greater risk of the virus, either due to the presence of land transport links or the entry of infected travelers from other countries. Some have been hit by outbreaks in Delta that resulted in severe travel restrictions last year.

Yunnan, which shares a border with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, reported new local symptomatic cases 92 days out of 365 last year, 25% of the time, more often than any other province, autonomous region or municipality. .

The Xian outbreak, which has led to cases in other cities including Beijing, could be attributed to a flight from Pakistan, but it is not known how it spread to local communities.

Many people have been banned from leaving their residential complexes, but a city government official said on Friday that curbs would be loosened in less risky complexes when the time comes.

China’s strict epidemic policies have helped prevent its sprawling industrial sector from sliding into prolonged shutdowns, reaping large export gains as other pillars of growth weaken.

But unpredictable disruptions have shaken consumer confidence and hammered the restaurant, hotel and tourism sectors.