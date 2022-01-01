Trump-proof presidential certification efforts crash into congressional realities





The violent attack on Capitol Hill claimed lives, threatened the presidential transition of power, and forever changed the way Congress does its work. A year later, at POLITICO, we look back at these changes and how Washington is moving forward.

Capitol Hills investigators on Jan.6 are exploring ways to protect Trump’s future presidential election by strengthening how lawmakers certify results. There is a problem: a future Congress could simply ignore them.

Lawmakers are constitutionally required to finalize the presidential elections by certifying the Electoral College vote on January 6, which made that date a target for former President Donald Trump and his most staunch supporters. This work is guided as it has been for over a century now by the Electoral Count Act, a complicated law passed after another fierce race for the White House. But even then, there were deep questions as to whether certain aspects of the law were constitutional.

And Congress has spent 134 years avoiding the subject.

Instead, he agreed to abide by the electoral count law every four years, although constitutionally the law may be little more than a glorified suggestion. In fact, Congress diligently sidestepped debate by passing resolutions that bind to the rules of the law, a nod to the idea that they might not be mandatory.

The unanswered questions leave today’s Congress in a perilous position. Democrats, along with the two House GOP members of the Jan.6 select committee, want to prevent a future effort by Trump or any losing candidate to attack the transfer of power during certification. This makes the reform of the law on the electoral count a central element of the mandate of the special committees.

Yet before the panel can propose a change in the law, it must at least attempt to resolve a question that has irritated generations of constitutionality scholars: Can key provisions of voter count laws be enforced, or a future rogue Congress ally with a losing president? candidate simply ignores it?

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), A member of the Jan. 6 panel and professor of constitutional law, said any reform adopted by the panel would largely depend on the honor system.

Future congresses must decide to abide by the Constitution and the rule of law, Raskin said.

Across the aisle, Jan.6 select committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Who has lambasted Trump since the Jan.6 attack, acknowledged substantial debate over the constitutionality of the electoral count laws in a pre-insurgency note to colleagues urging them to certify the victory of Joe Bidens.

Experts are divided on whether a Congress can pass a law that would dictate how its successors certify presidential elections. Typically, the House and Senate have the constitutional power to set their own rules, which can be changed at will. Trying to legislate against that would be unconstitutional. But the certification of the Electoral College is so important that many constitutional scholars say it overrides this prerogative of Congress.

Yet their point of view is, practically speaking, irrelevant. What matters most is the behavior of congressional leaders elected in 2024 and the presidential years to come. They are not required to adopt the dominant view of the academic community, and congressional leaders often do not.

Some of Trump’s closest allies, including a few lawmakers, spent months after his 2020 defeat framing legal theories that the voter count law is unconstitutional, urging then-Vice President Mike Pence, to ignore him in an effort to keep Biden from the presidency. If a future Congress decides that the Electoral Count Act cannot govern Jan. 6 certification, these marginal theories would serve as a model and there would be little recourse to overturn them.

For now, the Jan. 6 panel appears to be moving forward without a firm response, deciding that it is better to do something to prevent any further subversion of democracy than to do nothing. In fact, aides say that simply putting reforms in the law could have a chilling effect.

Will a future Congress be able to deviate from the [Electoral Count Act] is an open question, said a House aide familiar with efforts to reform the law, addressing the unfinished business on condition of anonymity. Putting [changes] in law, they acquire a status that is hard to walk away from, and that’s probably why Congress never did.

This argument has eerie parallels to the debate that consumed Congress in 1887, a decade after a contested presidential election nearly shattered the republic again.

[T]For these members of Congress, an unenforceable law was better than no deal at all, wrote Stephen Siegel, professor of constitutional law at DePaul University, in a widely cited 2004 analysis of the Electoral Count Act. These 19th-century lawmakers saw value in an unenforceable law, Siegel added, because of its ability to bind the conscience of Congress and create a moral obligation to abide by its terms.

It remains to be seen whether modern Congress will continue to uphold this moral obligation. Many experts are convinced that the Electoral Count Act can bind Congress, because competing constitutional principles such as the power of Congress to make all necessary and appropriate laws justify the passage of something as critical as the transition of the government. to be able to.

Ned Foley, a constitutionality specialist at Ohio State University, acknowledged the “differences of opinion” even as he argued that future congresses would have to comply with a new electoral counting law. But, he warned: no rule can perfectly constrain a set of human beings who, if they want to do something out of sheer political desire, might ignore the rules.

Despite pleas from academics that Congress try to revise the voter count law regardless of political constraints, it is far from clear that anything could pass Congress before the 2024 election. The Senate GOP obstructed a bipartite bill passed by the House creating an independent committee on January 6.

There is also the unresolved possibility that the courts will avoid weighing in on a future litigation relating to the electoral count law. Judges have long been reluctant to delve into internal Congressional decisions and may be particularly reluctant to act in the shadow of Bush against Gore in a way that could be seen as determining the outcome of the presidency.

Until the Electoral Count Act, the only requirement for the counting of the Electoral College’s votes was in the Twelfth Amendment, which requires the House and Senate to meet in the presence of the Vice President and count the ballots handed out. by states. If no candidate obtains a majority, the amendment returns the election to the House.

The Electoral Count Act sought to address the loopholes, putting in place a process and timeline for states to certify the results of their elections and requiring a joint session of Congress on January 6 after each presidential election. . It asks the vice president to preside over and read each state’s statements, while empowering lawmakers to challenge the validity of certain voters.

Trump, seizing the ambiguities of the statute, pressured Pence to refuse to count dozens of Biden voters. The then president also delegated allies to Congress to lay down as many challenges as possible, in an attempt to delay the certification of Bidens’ victory. Pences’ refusal to move forward turned Trump supporters against the Vice President: part of the crowd chanted Hang Mike Pence during the insurgency.

A year later, the reform of the electoral count law remains a low-key pillar of the mission of the selected January 6 panels, with Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) Spearheading the effort. Lofgren, who chairs the separate House committee that oversees the election, and his colleagues hope to specifically address weaknesses in the law that Trump and his allies have sought to exploit.

Deborah Pearlstein, professor of constitutional law at Yeshiva Universitys Cardozo Law School, suggested fruitful changes to lawmakers at hand, including raising the bar for substantive challenges to electoral votes and establishing a remedy if the House and the Senate disagree on how to resolve a dispute. set of voters.

I’m worried about Big Lie 2.0, said Foley, the constitutionality specialist, noting that the law barely sits amid Trump’s baseless fraud claims. The system should be prepared for a scenario where the problem would not be manufactured.

