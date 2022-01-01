Dark lessons from the January 6 assault on Capitol Hill – Harvard Gazette





It has been nearly a year since then-President Donald Trump urged onlookers in a Jan.6 speech near the White House to demand that members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence oppose the Electoral College’s vote count as thousands of its supporters storm the Capitol. Since then, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with crimes related to the attack, and the House Select Committee is acting aggressively to uncover the details of what happened, how it happened and who was responsible.

Alexander Keyssar 69, Ph.D. 77, is the Matthew W. Stirling Jr. Professor of History and Social Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and author of Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College? (Harvard Univ. Press, 2020). The Gazette asked Keyssar, who taught a course on the January 6 attack shortly after, to put the attack in historical perspective. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

GAZETTE: As it unfolded, the historical nature of the attack on the United States Capitol was clear. How has your vision for January 6 evolved over the past 12 months?

KEYSSAR: The aim of the first four weeks of the course was to try to find answers to the most basic questions: what exactly happened? What do we call it? What is the precise chronology of events? How did it end? All this was still very vague in February or March 2021. And then, who were the actors? We also looked at the rally that had taken place before and asked who was there?

The course started with a set of assumptions that we didn’t really know what had happened and therefore couldn’t begin to assess the significance of it. At that time, the focus was on the rowdy actors on Capitol Hill and what seemed like a fairly unfinished yet very disturbing set of events on the afternoon of January 6. The other thing that shaped the way we looked at it in that first month or two, after the Capitol cleanup, Congress came back, did its business, announced the election of Biden, and then many Republican leaders denounced the events. So the way it appeared for a while last spring was like a rally that had turned into an attack on the Capitol led by radical right-wing groups, like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who were seizing the opportunity to pursue their own agendas.

Right now it really looks a lot different. The information that has been released reveals a high and consistent level of commitment to this event on the part of White House officials, including the president, certainly, his staff and relatives. We now know there was a command center at the Willard Hotel and text messages were circulating among White House officials, senior Republicans, members of Congress and even Fox News. We now also know of an allegedly legal constitutional strategy to get Vice President Pence to reject electoral votes from certain states, which could then lead to a process that may lead to Trump being announced as having won the election. The idea that there was a conceptual blueprint behind this and aimed at using chaos to try and produce a different election result was unclear last spring. However, it seems more and more clear now.

GAZETTE: Efforts to contextualize January 6 have led people to compare it to other events in German history in the 1920s and 1930s, the Civil War and the Era of Reconstruction, the War of ‘independence. Are any of them appropriate? Where do you situate this event in relation to its significance?

KEYSSAR: Historical analogies are useful, and the class explored several of them last spring. We read about Germany in the 1920s and 1930s. We read about Beer Hall Putsch as a prelude to the Reichstag fire and Hitler’s takeover a decade later. A relevant precursor was also what was happening in Kansas in the 1850s, Bleeding Kansas. One of the themes we identified in US history was the use of violence to suppress any emerging political power from racial minorities. Kansas in the 1850s wondered if it would be a free state or a slave state. Another example that we have looked at in detail is what happened in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898. The book we read describes these events as the only successful coup in the history of the United States. And this was indeed a case where, indeed, an election result was overturned by violence in a community that had become one of the centers of a fairly prosperous and flourishing African American life in the eastern part of the country. North Carolina. So, we looked at these and other events not only as analogies, but as historical threads that raised the question: are they related to the present or not? I think it can be argued that they were.

As for the significance of what happened, my mentor in graduate school, the great Harvard historian Bernard Bailyn, who passed away last year, used to say that you couldn’t really tell the significance of something only a generation later. I think there is some truth to this.

What happened on January 6 was a very important event as it broke down all kinds of barriers and posed a threat to the democratic order. But its ultimate meaning will depend on what unfolds in the years to come. Suppose things somehow get back to normal in the next five years or so, and there is no more major election shenanigans and some Republican Party leaders reappear, like [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger, who is ready to criticize what happened. Then it looks like a notable, but not immensely significant, blow in the history of the United States.

But there is another path we could be on, and that could include contested elections in 2022 and then in 2024, the total delegitimization of our electoral processes and the collapse of long-standing democratic norms. And then it looks like a major event that helped push the country down a different, undemocratic and, in my opinion, destructive path.

GAZETTE: Is the country facing a crisis of legitimacy in 2024 regardless of the winner, given the psychological and legal bases already laid by certain Republicans questioning the reliability of our electoral system and the deep mistrust of Democrats in the towards Trump?

KEYSSAR: I think I was already there. We do not yet know what the outcome of the crisis will be, but we are in a crisis. What happened in 2020 revealed the plumbing or infrastructure of our electoral system. I had just written a book on the Electoral College and was therefore aware of the largely invisible plumbing, as were a handful of other people with special expertise, but most people, even journalists. , had little knowledge of the ambiguities and weaknesses of the electoral system. system. What Trump’s forces took away from the 2020 election was that they saw those weak spots where the laws were unclear or where non-partisan or neutral officials would speak out on the validity of fraud claims or the validity of the vote count. They are now taking action in a variety of states and even counties to replace such officials or to give state legislatures extraordinary powers to override such officials. Overall, this is a strategy to ensure Republicans win the 2024 election, regardless of the degree of popular support.

GAZETTE: Live TV coverage, eyewitness accounts and social media posts from the attackers provide a huge amount of authoritative real-time documentation of what was happening that day. And yet there are two competing, often diametrically opposed accounts of what happened and who was responsible for it. Is there a risk that the much more widely accepted fact-based narrative will be subsumed by Trump’s counter-narrative?

KEYSSAR: I don’t see that a Congressional report or even a series of statements is going to get a lot of people to say, Oh, I was wrong. Sorry. But at the same time, I certainly don’t think the Trumpist version of history is going to convince Democrats or many independent observers.

Indeed, part of this story is the almost complete bifurcation of information sources for different segments of the population. Trump supporters don’t watch CNN; they don’t read the New York Times or The Atlantic. Their most popular source of information is Tucker Carlson, as well as many conservative Echo Chambers, which are profitable for their owners. Thus, people’s opinions tend to freeze. No amount of talk is going to change that.

We are now in a world where two conflicting narratives are believed by two different and important segments of the population, and it will be like that for a while. They are not reconcilable, and I do not see any of them go away. If Trump were re-elected in 2024 and his allies began to stifle the voices of people with different views, the Trumpist perspective could triumph for a while. He will not triumph for long or forever. There is too much evidence out there to clearly show that it is flawed. Yet the country will not be governable for very long if these two different narratives persist among large groups of people spread across the country. We still live today with the consequences of conflicting regional beliefs on the history of civil war and reconstruction.

GAZETTE: What events or factors will likely determine the course this event takes us as a country?

KEYSSAR: There must be a widespread rejection or repudiation of what happened. One form that could take would be legal. If the various people involved in this conspiracy, and not just the people who physically showed up on Capitol Hill, began to be severely punished, it would make a difference. But other than that, all of these issues are going to escalate for at least a number of years unless there is another crisis that wins out, which is not something to be wished for.

The other scenario that people have been talking about over the past year is if Democrats get overwhelming majorities in 2022 and 2024 and really damage the political power of the Republican Party, it could have an impact. And I think it’s true, but I don’t think it can happen. I think I was going to live with that for a while.

