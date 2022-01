In New Year’s Address, Taiwanese President Warns China Against “Military Adventurism”

FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a graduation ceremony for military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force at the Ministry of Defense in Taipei, Taiwan, December 28, 2021. REUTERS / Annabelle Chih reuters_tickers

This content was published on January 1, 2022 – 10:29 AM

By Sarah Wu TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday sent a New Year’s message to China: Military conflict is not the answer, but Beijing has responded with a stern warning that if Taiwan crosses a red line, it would lead to a “deep catastrophe”. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military and diplomatic pressure over the past two years to assert its claims of sovereignty. “We must remind the Beijing authorities not to ignore the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’,” Tsai said in his New Year’s speech on Saturday, broadcast live on Facebook. Taiwan claims to be an independent country and has repeatedly pledged to defend its freedom and democracy. Chinese President Xi Jinping said https://www.reuters.com/world/china/look-future-stay-focused-xi-tells-china-new-years-address-2021-12-31 in his speech on New Year on Friday that the complete unification of “the motherland” was an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. After Tsai’s speech on Saturday, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, said, “We are ready to fight for the prospect of peaceful reunification. “But if the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces continue to provoke and coerce, or even cross a red line, we will need to take decisive action.” The pursuit of independence will only plunge Taiwan into a “deep abyss” and lead to “deep catastrophe,” Zhu added. In recent months, Beijing has sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has said it will not give in to the threats. “The military is certainly not an option for resolving cross-strait disagreements. Military conflicts would have an impact on economic stability,” Tsai said. To ease tensions in the region, Taipei and Beijing must “work hard to take care of the livelihoods of the people and appease the hearts of the people” to find peaceful solutions to the problems together, she said. Tsai also said Taiwan will continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong, adding that interference in the recent parliamentary elections https://www.reuters.com/world/china/hong-kong-patriots-only-election-draws -record- low turnout-2021-12-19 and arrests https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/hong-kong-police-arrest-6-current-or-former-staff-online- media- outlet-2021-12-28 This week, senior executives at pro-democracy media Stand News “made people even more concerned about human rights and free speech in Hong Kong.” “We will firmly maintain our sovereignty, defend the values ​​of freedom and democracy, defend territorial sovereignty and national security, and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai said. (Reporting by Sarah Wu; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Ryan Woo in Beijing Editing by Kim Coghill and Frances Kerry)

