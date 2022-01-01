



Exclusive: New analysis has found billions of public money have been spent on ‘unnecessary’ projects, ‘duff’ deals and contracts handed over to companies linked to individuals in government or the Tory Party since Boris Johnson became prime minister Image: Getty Images)

The government has spent $ 14.7 billion of public money on unnecessary projects, cronyism contracts and trade deals, according to research based on official figures. The analysis reveals that around 3.6 billion public contracts have been awarded to companies linked to individuals in the government or the Conservative Party since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister. And in the same period, the Best For Britain campaign group said an additional $ 11.1 billion had been unnecessarily spent or overfunded by the government. Examples he gives include 73,000 spent on Westminster wine cellar storage and a contract for 30 million Covid test vials awarded to a business run by local pub owner Matt Hancocks without an appeal process. suitable offers. It also includes a $ 122 million deal for medical gowns that fail to meet safety standards. The $ 14.7 billion could have paid for the combined salaries of 60,000 nurses, 65,000 teachers and 77,000 police officers in the two and a half years since Johnson took over. Naomi Smith, head of independent Best For Britain, said: It is easy to become oblivious to the sheer scale and frequency of this government’s comfortable deals with friends and unnecessary spending on unnecessary commodities. While raising taxes on workers and reducing support for those who need it most, it is scandalous that they are spending exorbitant sums to enrich their companions, lead full lives and buy junk.













Picture: UK Ministry of Defense 2020)

900,000 of the taxpayer’s money was spent painting the PM’s plane above 100,000 to decorate No 10 with artwork purchased through the government art collection fund. Last March, it was revealed that the government was spending over $ 500,000 a year transporting ministerial documents around Whitehall in chauffeured cars. In February, the Tories approved spending of up to 600,000 in legal fees to defend their decision to award a Covid-19 opinion poll contract to Public First led by associates Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings.













Picture: Alex Lentati / Evening Standard / REX / Shutterstock)

The contract itself was worth 840,000 and was not put out to tender. The same goes for 580,000 other Hanbury Strategy political polls – also conducted by associates of Mr Cummings. Best of Britain says the duff deals also include $ 10 billion for the NHS Test and Trace program, an amount described as astonishing by Chris Ham, former head of the Kings Fund’s health think tank. Then there was a series of contracts awarded to companies with ties to the Conservative Party, members of Parliament or ministers. A $ 2.1 million school technology deal in October 2020 went to specialist computer centers that belong to the Rigby Group which has donated a total of 105,000 to conservative coffers since 2017. Meller Designs, co-owned by a party donor at the time, won 160 million contracts to provide non-competitive PPE. It later emerged that the company had been referred to the VIP route for contracts by Gove, to whom company boss David Meller had donated in cash. A UK government spokesperson said: We are responding to peoples’ priorities with record investment in issues that make a difference for people and their families as we continue to fight the spread of Covid 19 and build better after the pandemic. All contracts awarded during the pandemic were awarded in accordance with procurement regulations and all government spending is routinely published – ensuring value for money for hard-working taxpayers and full transparency for review . Read more Read more

