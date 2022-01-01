Opposition leaders blame Imran Khan for rising oil prices, demand his resignation





ISLAMABAD: Main opposition leaders on Saturday blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for rising oil prices on New Year’s Eve and called on him to step down for pursuing anti-popular policies.

The government has raised the prices of gasoline and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 4 per liter, according to a statement released Friday evening by the Finance Division.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Imran Khan for rising PoL prices, asking him to resign instead of dumping gasoline on the population.

Following the rise in the price of PoL, the price of gasoline rose from Rs 140.82 to Rs 144.82, that of HSD from Rs 137.62 to Rs 141.62, kerosene from Rs 109.53 to Rs. Rs 113.53 and that of light diesel from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06, according to the Finance Division statement.

In a statement, Bilawal lamented that Imran Khan very proudly declared 2021 to be a year of prosperity. Now the year 2022 has arrived, but there is no sign of abundance, he added.

He was of the opinion that each new year proved to be more costly in terms of rising prices and inflation than the last, but the government continued to blame the previous regimes.

He recalled that during the PPP tenure there had been the worst kind of global economic collapse, but the PPP government did not crush people under the burden of inflation.

He said the only way to get rid of inflation is to get rid of Imran Khan’s government.

Bilawal called on the government to reduce the prices of petroleum products according to the prices on the international market.

Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, lambasted the government for raising the prices of POL, asking Imran that it would have been much better if he had resigned instead of dropping the Molotov cocktail on the population.

He argued that in order to save the nation from inflation, economic disaster and unemployment, the current cruel regime must end.

The PTI government could not even bear to see the nation celebrate the New Year and delighted in announcing a rise in oil prices, he added.

He lamented the exploitation, apathy and indifference of the government.

Like Bilawal, Shehbaz called on the prime minister to step down instead of “burying the people alive”.

“Don’t punish the nation for your foolishness,” he told the Prime Minister.

