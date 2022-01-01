Turkey: Large Energy Price Hikes Cause Frustration in New Year | News | DW





Turks on Saturday criticized gas and electricity price hikes that will take effect in early 2022. The higher costs, announced shortly before midnight on New Years Eve, will also extend to higher prices for gasoline, bridge tolls and car insurance. According to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority, electricity costs will increase by 50% for households in 2022 and by 125% for businesses. The government agency blamed the rise in global energy prices. A statement from state-owned BOTAS said natural gas prices would rise 25% for homes and 50% for industrial use in January. Rising costs in a context of rampant inflation Turkish consumers are facing a decline in their purchasing power due to galloping inflation of over 20%. The value of the Turkish lira suffered dramatic declines in 2021 as the country followed an unorthodox economic policy that emphasized low interest rates at the expense of everything else. The policy is guided and defended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Consequently, The lira suffered a 45% loss in value over the past year. In Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, the Chamber of Commerce said retail prices jumped nearly 35% in December from the previous year. The latest increases in energy prices are expected to push inflation even higher. Price hikes come with sharp criticism In a New Year’s tweet, opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Erdogan was “going to swallow people up on colossal hikes at the dawn of the New Year.” Durmus Yilmaz, a former central bank governor, wrote on Twitter that the government condemns the Turkish people to “extreme poverty” and warns of “major social problems”. ar / rs (dpa, Reuters)

