The cruelty of Trump’s January 6 press conference





After two difficult years, most Americans are eager to get on with their lives. Many have surely come to believe that three main disruptors worked together to prevent this from happening: Former President Trump’s antics Donald Trump Roberts calls for judicial independence in year-end report The Year in bizarre: 9 bizarre political stories that rocked 2021 Michigan changes, will follow CDC PLUS isolation guidelines; the response to such antics from the left, including much in the mainstream media, academia and the entertainment worlds; and the ever-evolving and seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic.

Just in time, Trump is set to deploy a number of rhetorical hand grenades that will give 2022 a depressing start for those seeking mature leadership and political healing that could allow our politicians to focus on the voter misery index to change. Trump surely knows it, but he chooses to extinguish that hope anyway.

Trump announced that he would hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago compound on January 6. To say his timing is deaf would be letting Trump get away with it far too easily. It’s actually downright cruel, especially since four Trump supporters died in the January 6, 2021 riot, a Capitol Hill police officer died of a stroke the next day, and four other police officers died. commit suicide in the days and months that follow.

Yes, the former president has the right to speak publicly at any time he chooses, but not on the anniversary of the Capitol violation, when he acknowledged in a speech to supporters that they would soon be heading to Capitol Hill to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.

Simple decency would suggest that he choose another day. But Trump probably chose this day precisely because he wants to rip the scab from the wound to ignite his base and fuel the hate machine in the process. Sadly, hell will likely succeed on both counts.

Self-awareness and introspection have never been Trump’s strengths. However, when he holds his press conference on January 6, he might want to ask himself why this date has special significance not only for Americans affected by the events in Washington on this date last year, but also for hundreds of millions of people around the world. world for another reason.

January 6 is known as Epiphany to the 2.6 billion Christians around the world. It not only commemorates the visit of the Three Wise Men to Jesus’ birthplace, but is also known as Old Christmas or Little Christmas and recognized as the 12th day of Christmas. The day is truly sacred for billions of people.

And many Americans will see Trump, who calls himself a Christian, once again dishonor this celebration for his own selfish motives.

It is said that we are to love the sinner but hate sin. While the saying has dubious origins, attributed to both St. Augustine and Mohandas Gandhi, and may be an unrealistic solution, it does bring to mind a question for Republicans and Trump supporters: why can’t you love some of Trump’s policies while calling him out for his rhetorical sins?

Leaders lead, but cowards curl up. When will some Republican politicians decide that enough is enough when it comes to implicit or direct threats against Trump, should they dare to resist his bullying?

Like the replica of Harrison Ford’s version of the film Sabrina, it seems far too many Republicans have come to believe that morals are paintings on the walls and scruples are money in Russia. If they want to demonstrate that they know better, they should call Trump about the ruthless timing of his scheduled press conference.

And while GOP lawmakers are doing this, it might be good if some Democrats also found the courage to call on Speaker of the House Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiBidens react to Betty White’s death: “A lovely lady” that had the most impact in 2021 Pelosi announces a series of events to mark the anniversary of January 6 MORE (D-Calif.) for its intention to exploit January 6 in its selfish way.

In a letter to a dear colleague, Pelosi made it clear that she would be the force behind a full program of events to mark this day in Washington. The events will bring together liberal historians and members of Congress to share their thoughts and opinions on the day Trump supporters invaded Capitol Hill.

For those who think these thoughts and opinions might be an olive branch extended to the opposing political camp, I maintain that you haven’t paid attention to the way Pelosi operates.

The bottom line is that January 6 shouldn’t be politicized or desecrated by bloviant politicians. It should be a healing day in America. Trump and Pelosi both have time to cancel their shows. I hope someone can properly define their morals and scruples before they ring in 2022 with their individual marks of selfishness.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/587791-the-cruelty-of-trumps-jan-6-press-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos