First Texas election audit results reveal nothing resembling fraud





Texas audit of 2020 election results has so far found nothing abnormal, despite former President Donald Trump pushing for a review of what he called an election “Rip off” in the state he comfortably won.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office on New Years Eve released the first phase of its review of election data in four counties. His findings were not remarkable, with little discrepancy between electronic and manual counts.

The four audited counties were able to explain these differences, according to the review. One county cited voters who voted from their cars using machines that left no paper trail. Another said his vote gap of 10 was due to an election worker entering the data incorrectly. A third county blamed its five-vote difference on a manual counting error. The fourth audited county had no discrepancies. The four counties represent 35 percent of the votes cast statewide.

The first phase of the review involved manual ballot counts and security assessments. The Texas Tribune notes that “all counties are already required to submit as part of the typical electoral process.” The second phase of the audit, which will take place in 2022, will look at things like accuracy testing of voting machines and chain of custody records for sealed ballot boxes.

Secretary of State John Scott has pledged to ‘restore confidence’ in the Texas election, which is ironic given how he briefly represented Trump in his trial to overturn the 2020 Pennsylvania election results . Scott admitted in October that he had “seen nothing” that would indicate a stolen election, but declined to agree with one of his predecessor’s MPs who said Texas’ management of the election was “simple and secure”. Scott said he did not want to get ahead of the audit, his “first and foremost” priority.

While the audit is indeed Scott’s top priority, it seems odd that he chose to bury his early findings by releasing them on New Years Eve. He may have done so because they don’t contain not even a whiff of evidence to suggest that something resembling a ‘scam’ happened in the 2020 election. “There does not appear to be anything too unusual about the information provided,” said the Texas Association of Election Administrators president Remi Garza, according to the Tribune.

The audit was announced in September shortly after Trump wrote to Gov. Greg Abbott, insisting that “Texans have big questions” about the election and “know that electoral fraud has occurred in some of their counties ”. Comments like these prompted supporters of the former president to bombard election officials across the country with offensive messages and death threats. Last fall, an election administrator from Hood County, Texas resigned after being criticized for months for her role in the 2020 election – even though Trump won the county with 81% of the vote.

“Governor Abbott, we need a ‘2020 election forensic audit’ added to the call,” Trump wrote in September. “We are quickly running out of time and it needs to be done this week. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/texas-election-audit-phase-one-findings-1277704/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos