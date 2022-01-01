Take a look at the wealth of Minister ‘Duo Tajir’ Jokowi, Sandiaga and Prabowo





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –A row of ministers in the government cabinet of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) – Ma’ruf Amin has a wealth of over 1,000 billion rupees. At least there are five ministers who hold the most senior positions. This was revealed in the State Administrators Wealth Report (LHKPN) compliance document of senior state officials, cited on kpk.go.id. One of the ministers who possesses this fantastic wealth is Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparenkraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, two personalities once rivals of Jokowi and Maruf Amin during the last presidential election. Sandiaga Uno is listed as the assistant to Jokowi who has the most total total wealth of IDR 3,815 billion. The name Sandiaga itself cannot be separated from the Saratoga business conglomerate. However, based on surveys, Sandiaga Uno’s total wealth has declined significantly. Based on the 2019 LHPKN period, Menparenkraf’s wealth had penetrated 5.09 trillion rupees, For Prabowo Subianto, his wealth has now reached 2.02 trillion rupees.Prabowo himself owns a number of companies and investment portfolios in a row of real estate assets spread across various regions. Apart from these two figures, there are also several other ministers who have fantastic wealth. The ministers are like the Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbud) Nadiem Makarim withwealth of up to Rp. 1.19 trillion. There is also the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir, who has a fortune of 2.3 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, there are also several ministers who are also rich but have not yet reached 1000 billion rupees. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marinves) Luhut Binsar Panjaitanhas assets of up to IDR 745.1 billion and MCoordinating Minister of the Economy (Coordinating Minister of the Economy) Airlangga Hartanto has a260.6 billion IDR. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps)



