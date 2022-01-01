PHOTOS: Brittany and Jason Aldean celebrate New Years with Donald Trump at lavish Mar-a-Lago party





“Well, this New Year’s been the best ever,” the country singer explained.

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean rang on New Years with former President Donald Trump and called the experience the best New Year EVER.

The couple and some of their closest friends traveled to Palm Beach, Florida for several days until 2022.

According to Jason and Brittanys’ Instagram posts, the couple visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a resort and historic landmark owned by the Trump family, and attended a lavish New Years Gala, hosted by Trump. and his wife, Melania.

Photo via Instagram

The invitation-only event also brought together Rudy Giulianai, Trump’s attorney and former New York City Mayor Eric Trump, his wife Lara and their children, as well as Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

For the black tie occasion, the Aldeans wore all-black ensembles, with Brittany donning a black off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit, while the If I Didnt Love You singer opted for a tailored black tuxedo.

“Well, this New Year’s been the best ever,” Aldean exclaimed in his Instagram caption. “I spent a few days with the GOAT, this man is amazing and I wish you all could see what he does behind the scenes. #Classact”

Best New Year EVER. That’s until 2022, ”Brittany explained.

Not only did Jason Aldean celebrate New Years with the 45th President, they also spent time together on the golf course earlier in the week.

Aldeans’ post features several photos from his time with Trump, as well as a video of Trump offering Aldean some tips on how to improve his swing.

Aldeans’ sister Kasi Rosa Wicks and brother-in-law Chuck Wicks also accompanied the couple on their trip to South Florida.

Brittany and Kasi first shared their plans to celebrate New Years with former President Donald Trump in late December during an interview with Pete Hegseth and Kayleigh McEnany at AmericasFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

As I understand it, you will both be invited to my former boss’s New Years party in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump is it true, McEnany asked.

Yes, we were excited, Kasi said, adding: We are. It’s gonna be a good time.

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Chuck Wicks, Kasi Rosa Wicks; Photo via Instagram

The Aldeans have expressed their support for the former president on social networks. In the fall of 2021, they made headlines when their children were seen wearing anti-Biden shirts.

More recently, Brittany and Kasi launched a conservative clothing line and plan to expand the line in the New Year.

