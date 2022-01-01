Unmitigated, in early 2022, President Jokowi will inaugurate 3 toll roads

Otomotifnet.com – Not mixed, three toll roads will be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the first quarter of 2022.

However, the head of the Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Danang Parikesit will first report to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.

This way, Basuki can report to President Jokowi for his inauguration.

“Quarter I-2022 (inaugurated). We will first report it to the minister so that he can pass it on to the president, ”Danang explained (12/30/2021).

The three toll roads in question are the Manado-Bitung toll road section 2B (Danowudu-Bitung), the Sigli-Banda Aceh toll road section 2 (Seulimeum-Jantho) and the Binjai-Langsa toll road section 1 (Binjai -Stabat).

Note, Section 2B of the Manado-Bitung (Danovudu-Bitung) toll road has now been functionally open to support Christmas New Years times 2021 and 2022.

Due to its functional operation, this section will only be used from December 23, 2021 to January 4, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. WITA to 6:00 p.m. WITA.

The existence of the first toll road in North Sulawesi is expected to improve regional connectivity and the competitiveness of investments in the province, known as Bumi Nyiur Melambai.

For the Sigli-Banda Aceh segment, section 2 (Seulimeum-Jantho) will complete the previous sections which were in operation, namely section 4 Indrapuri-Blang Bintang and section 3 Jantho-Indrapuri.

The Sigli-Banda Aceh toll road in sections 3 and 4 has three interchanges (SS) namely SS Jantho, SS Indrapuri and SS Blang Bintang.

In addition, this toll road has 9 viaducts including Km 53 + 290, Km 49 + 834 and Km 44 + 200.

At the same time, section 1 of the Binjai-Langsa (Binjai-Stabat) toll road is being built by PT Hutama Karya (Persero) and its subsidiary PT Hutama Karya Infrastruktur (HKI).