Morning briefing from the Anadolu agency – January 1, 2022





ANKARA The Anadolu agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkiye and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Crowds flocked to Turkiye’s plazas and entertainment hubs as the country celebrated the end of 2021 and the arrival of 2022. Turkiye reported more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus in a single day for the first time in the past eight months, according to official figures. Turkish security forces arrested 51 ISIS / ISIS suspects and a PKK terrorist group in counterterrorism operations across the country ahead of the New Year’s holidays. A special committee released its annual report on Turkiye’s state of emergency in the wake of the 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to convert their holdings of gold into lire with new financial instruments introduced to support the currency. The head of the Turkiye Higher Education Council said his organization aims to take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy, and Turkiye continues to host African students. Hoping to reunite with their children in the New Year, families have continued to demonstrate in southeastern Turkey against kidnappings and forced recruitment by the PKK terrorist group. The Turkish Minister of National Defense, along with senior military commanders, inspected Turkish troops along the Syrian border. The latest archaeological excavations at the historic 9,000-year-old Mount Amida site in Diyarbakir province in southeastern Turkey have revealed new findings that shed light on the region’s history. Other developments around the world China has reported more than 100 cases in northwest Shaanxi province for a sixth consecutive day. The Nigerien Ministry of Public Health has confirmed a case of the omicron variant detected in the capital, Niamey. The Israeli government has said it will begin administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable of its population. Europe greeted the New Year with reimposed restrictions against the spread of the omicron variant. An Egyptian prosecution team decided to release the daughter of prominent Muslim scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi after spending four years in prison. At least four protesters have been killed and hundreds injured demanding the reestablishment of civilian rule in Sudan, according to a group of doctors. A young Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://turkishpress.com/anadolu-agencys-morning-briefing-jan-1-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos