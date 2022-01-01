Top 10 Border Report stories for 2021





EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost 2 million people entered the United States illegally during the 12-month period ending September 30, 2021, and the number of deaths in the United States from the COVID-19 recently surpassed 800,000 for the year. Even though immigration and the coronavirus pandemic grabbed the headlines along the border, the best story of the year came from a donut shop more than 1,000 miles from the border. Below are the 10 best Border Report stories and videos of 2021:

10. Biden administration cancels Trump extension of over $ 100 billion Medicaid program in Texas US President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a press briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States in the James Brady press conference room of the White House on March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images) I will always love her: Dolly Parton says of Betty Whites passing

The Biden administration removed a Trump-approved extension for the Texas Medicaid program, explaining that the federal government made a clerical error in granting states the request for an expedited extension. A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed that CMS erred in exempting the state from the normal public process, which the spokesperson described as a key priority for soliciting stakeholder feedback and ensuring accountability. public awareness.

9. Wealthy Mexican avocado farmer, 23 family members cleared into the US, seek asylum Agustin Pea plays guitar and sings in Tijuana after leaving his home in Michoacan, Mexico, where he was constantly threatened by the cartels. (Jorge Nieto / Special report on the border.

Agustin Pena had money, a large house, avocado orchards, and a packing plant in Michoacan, Mexico. He says he gave up everything to save his family. The Michoacan, Mexico avocado producer lived under constant threat from cartels. He and his family left everything behind and moved to a Tijuana migrant shelter more than 1,000 miles from the life they knew.

8. Capture and release resume in South Texas, mayor says; Biden Order Restores Politics In this March 19, 2021 file photo, migrants are seen in custody in a U.S. customs and border protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo / Julio Cortez, File) What were the most searched terms on Google in 2021?

Just over a week after taking office, President Joe Biden issued executive orders significantly changing immigration policies under the Trump administration. This included the revocation of an April 6, 2018 presidential note from Donald Trump titled End Capture and Release at the United States Border and Direct Further Improvements to Immigration Law Enforcement. .

7. Woman Shot in the Capitol Uprising was from San Diego A photo of Ashli ​​Babbitt, the woman shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to crawl through a door in the riot January 6. (Photo: Babbitt family)

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false allegations of stolen elections, assaulted police and made their way to Capitol Hill to interrupt Democrat Joe Bidens’ certification of victory, forcing the legislators to hide; most of the rioters were from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to fight like hell. Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt of San Diego was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to walk through a barricaded door inside the Capitol.

6. Third dunning checks: This is how the direct payments of $ 2,000 came to be $ 1,400 (File / Getty) Passengers behaving badly: The worst in-flight incidents of 2021

After President Donald Trump asked lawmakers to increase the second stimulus check from $ 600 to $ 2,000 at the end of the year, Democratic leaders began asking for a third direct payment of $ 2,000. For this reason, many were surprised when President-elect Joe Biden unveiled the “American bailout” which included checks for $ 1,400 instead of $ 2,000. To read Border Report in Spanish, click here.

5. Texas counties cautioned against participating in governors’ border actions Migrant family watches sunset while waiting to be picked up and taken to border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande in the United States on June 21, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

As civil rights activists advised local governments not to participate in border actions by Texas Governor Greg Abbotts, the governor issued two demands as part of his efforts to deal with what he called a crisis at the border. The governor’s office has launched a statewide appeal for jailers to assist border sheriffs who may anticipate an increase in arrests of undocumented immigrants. Abbott also urged counties to submit a two-year budget estimate for possible reimbursements of expenses related to the influx of migrants, money that state lawmakers would be asked to approve.

4. Panga found on Friday is the third found this week on the beach in the San Diego area A panga found on Mission Beach on May 21, 2021 (Photo KSWB)

An abandoned panga was discovered at Mission Beach a day after one person died and 10 more were rescued from another panga spotted off La Jolla. SkyFOX video showed the empty panga on the shore near El Carmel Square. A bather reportedly found the boat and more than a dozen life jackets inside.

3. Wealthy avocado farmer who lived under constant cartel threat now calls himself border refuge Agustin Pena had a home in the hills above his avocado groves in Michoacan, Mexico. (Courtesy: Agustin Pena) Chick-fil-A reveals 2021 most ordered menu items

Agustin Pena said he was paying a cartel the equivalent of $ 2,500 per month to prevent harm to his family and employees. He told Border Report his brother was kidnapped early last year, and even though the ransom was paid, his brother is still missing. See n ° 9.

2. Dozens of newly released migrants test positive for the virus; Hundreds of border officials are bound for South Texas. Only families with small children are released and allowed into the interior, according to CBP officials. (Border report photo / Sandra Sanchez)

A confluence of immigration-related events created a wave of asylum seekers in South Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation was escalating so rapidly that additional U.S. Border Patrol agents were being sent en masse to the region to assist.

1. It’s disgusting: COVID sign in Missouri donut shop doesn’t sit well with customers

A donut store left a bad taste in the mouths of some customers when they put up a sign blaming the coronavirus on immigration from Mexico. The sign was stuck on the window of Doughboys Donuts, in the Kansas City suburb of Raytown. The sign originally said, Stop importing COVID from Mexico. Unmask the truth. It was then changed to read, Stop Importing COVID Across the Border. Unmask the truth.

