Religion in Hong Kong

This turned out to be the mainland’s pontification on religion to its protectorate which marked the Thursday briefing by Chinese bishops and religious leaders to senior Catholic clergy officials in Hong Kong. The topic was President Xi Jinping’s vision of religion with Chinese characteristics at an unprecedented meeting organized by the mainland’s representative office in the city, indeed the most assertive step to date in Beijing’s attempts to ‘influence the diocese of Hong Kong, according to the clergymen who attended or had knowledge. Of the reunion.

The diocese is accountable to the Vatican and includes high-ranking leaders who have long been defenders of democracy and human rights in a so-called semi-autonomous territory but which is increasingly under the weight of the heavy hand. from Beijing. While Hong Kong’s Catholic leaders have met individually with their mainland counterparts in the past, this was the first time the two sides have formally met and also the first time that mainland religious leaders have held such a meeting. There was undoubtedly an element of symbolism pervading the meeting; mainland officials and religious leaders have avoided an overtly political message.

The meeting also suggests what some religious figures, politicians and diplomats describe as the growing role of the Beijing central government liaison office in Hong Kong, which officially represents the mainland in the city but has traditionally kept a low profile. The Liaison Office and officials from the State Administration of Religious Affairs monitored the Zoom sessions as three prominent bishops and about 15 religious figures from the mainland Chinese state-supported official Catholic Church and about 15 clergy from Hong Kong attended the one-day meeting.

The Vatican considers Hong Kong to be one diocese and therefore has only one bishop. Without mentioning President Xi Jinping or issuing any instructions or orders, speakers on the mainland explained how Xis’ policy of sinicization aligned with the Vatican’s long-term policies of inculturation, in effect adapting Christianity to the traditional non-Christian cultures. Xi has been an active supporter of Sinicization, establishing policies to favor religions with what he calls Chinese characteristics and closer ties to the party and state agenda behind it. So, although it was not made clear, Mr. Xi was clearly the elephant in the room.

Earlier this month, Xi said at a conference in Beijing, described in official reports as the National Religious Affairs Working Meeting, that all religions in China should embrace the Communist Party, thus developing one of its long-standing policies. (We) must maintain the essential orientation of the party on religious work, we must continue to lead our country for the sinization of religion, we must continue to take the large number of believers and unite them around the party and the government Xi said. .