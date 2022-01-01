Opinion: Watch out for 2022 – Trump is not finished yet





And on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he will dishonor the memory of those who died by holding a press conference pushing the lie that the violent insurgency was an “unarmed protest.” “. At a time when the nation needs healing more than anything else, he seems determined to tear it apart. As the president who survived two impeachment trials, Trump follows his particularly disruptive and chaotic tenure with a determined effort to tighten his grip on the GOP and keep his supporters edgy. With the rally planned in Arizona, it looks like Trump is testing whether he can turn his failed presidency in a way that will turn defeat into triumph, with what looks like an eye on the White House in 2024. Trump lost the election of 2020 by a resounding margin of 7 million votes. But unlike the defeated presidents before him, who graciously accepted the will of the American people and ensured a smooth and peaceful transition of power, he created and continues to nurture a movement devoted to him by eroding public confidence in our democracy. Along the way, he tries to force the Republican Party to support his cause. Trump’s effort has two key elements. The first is his ploy to consolidate his grip on the party by supporting the 2022 candidates who believe – or at least say they believe – his destructive fantasies. In Georgia, for example, he retaliates against outgoing (Republican) Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for acknowledging President Joe Biden’s victory in Peach State by supporting the Republican challengers against Kemp and Raffensperger in 2022. In Alaska, Trump is trying to topple Senator Lisa Murkowski, who was one of seven upper house Republicans who voted to remove him for incitement to insurgency after January 6. signaling a desire to continue reshaping the GOP in its own image. The second element of Trump’s quest for power is his determined effort to sell the American people his completely discredited vision of the 2020 election, which inspired his supporters’ bloody attempt to overturn the results by attacking the U.S. Capitol. Even Senator Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for the attack on the United States Capitol in February and said: “There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the United States. daytime. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on their president’s wishes and instructions and having this belief was a predictable consequence of the growing crescendo of misrepresentation, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole that the defeated president kept yelling into the biggest megaphone on planet Earth. A year later, Trump is still not giving up, and even though he has been banned from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, he continues to rely on his usual methods including repetition, escalation and stubborn denial of objective facts. But the facts are clear, and there is no doubt that Biden won the 2020 election and no evidence of widespread voter fraud. When it comes to his spurious legal attempt to overturn the election results, Trump and his allies have lost more than 60 times, gaining a victory in a single case that did not change the outcome and focused on the time voters of Pennsylvania had to correct errors on their mail-in ballots. Counts and audits in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin also did not find any notable fraud that would alter the results. Indeed, all requests for redress only confirmed Department of Homeland Security officials who declared the 2020 election to be the “safest in American history.”

Thanks to Trump and those who support him, instead of celebrating the success of our democracy and the election officials who put the country ahead of the party during a pandemic, America has spent the last year discussing its claims. wacky. It’s hard to overstate the deviance of Trump’s behavior, but a comparison is illustrative.

In 1932, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s electoral victory made Herbert Hoover a single-term president. Hoover congratulated FDR and publicly pledged, “I wish you the most successful administration. For the common goal of all of us, I will devote myself to all possible useful efforts. Trump, on the other hand, had a less gracious response to defeat. But despite the lack of evidence that the 2020 election was “stolen,” as he continues to insist, a significant portion of Republicans remain by his side. According to the Pew Research Center, 67% of Republicans want Trump to maintain his presence in politics and 44% want him to run again in 2024.

The numbers say that at least within his party, Trump’s playbook still works. This suggests that no matter what it decides to do in 2024, the country is ready for more lies that attack the vote and the very foundation of our civic life. The rhetoric, combined with Trump’s efforts to see like-minded people step up to public office, may mean there will be no rest for democracy advocates for the foreseeable future.

