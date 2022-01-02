Politics
Boris Johnson enters New Year 16 points behind Labor in Red Wall seats he must retain to win next election, explosive poll reveals
- Deltapoll poll places Labor at 49%, Tories at 33%
- Poll also places Sir Keir Starmer’s party top in national voting intentions
- If the results were repeated nationally, it could lead to the loss of more than 100 seats
Boris Johnson enters the New Years 16 points behind Labor in an explosive Mail on Sunday poll of the seats he needs to keep to win the next election.
The Deltapoll survey of the 57 constituencies the Tories won in the 2019 general election puts Labor at 49% and Tories at just 33%.
The poll also puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party at the top of national voting intentions, with 40% Labor and 35% Tories.
If the results were repeated in a general election, it could lead to the loss of more than 100 Tory seats, enough to put Sir Keir at No.10, albeit without a clear majority.
The findings come as Tory backbench MPs increasingly discuss whether to force a leadership challenge by sending letters calling for a vote to Sir Graham Brady, the backbench committee chairman of the Conservatives of 1922.
‘Conservative gain’ seats are dominated by MPs from the Red Wall seats in Labor hearts that the Tories first won in 2019.
Writing in today’s Mail on Sunday, one of those MPs, Lee Anderson of Ashfield, warns Mr Johnson that “some of the early Conservative voters are starting to have doubts” because “the huge increase in future cost of living “by higher energy bills, which my constituents care much more about than the platitudes being touted on the” green agenda “by the wealthy elite who flew to the top of COP26 in private planes ”.
The poll finds Red Wall voters put Sir Keir at the top of the ‘best prime minister’ rankings, with 38% to Mr Johnson’s 33%, and indicates that disputes over parties in Downing Street in apparent violation Covid rules damaged the Tories standing in those swings.
Only 16% of voters in the seats believe Mr Johnson obeyed the rules, while 72% believe he did not.
The No 10’s missteps, which led to the resignation of Brexit Minister Lord Frost, fueled speculation that MPs could force a vote of no confidence and a leadership race.
Sir Graham must receive 54 letters to trigger a vote, but keeps the number sent.
Despite his reputation for secrecy, it was told The Mail on Sunday that a Mr Johnson ally on the committee tried to dissuade MPs from submitting letters by telling them that they “could not be trusted. Graham to keep their identity a secret “a claim Sir Graham described as” bizarre “.
The PM is hoping to quell unrest with a “restart” of his government this month, including a reshuffle at No 10 and the late launch of his “leveling up” manifesto.
But the plans were reportedly called into question by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s opposition to more spending on top of the hundreds of billions in Covid support for the economy.
The poll of 1,567 UK adults between December 23 and 30 places Mr Sunak as the frontrunner to succeed Mr Johnson in the national and Red Wall samples.
The Labor Party’s national five-point lead is the highest Deltapoll has posted since the general election.
The firm said if its results were replicated in a general election, the Conservatives could “lose more than 100 seats, including potentially more than 50 of those won in 2019.”
Deltapoll put his figure at 57 constituencies based on the 58 taken from other parties by the Tories, minus the seat of former President John Bercow, who stepped down.
The party achieved a net gain of 48 in 2019, after losing ten seats.
Last night, Tory MP and former Cabinet Minister Sir John Redwood urged Mr Johnson to reverse the national insurance hike due in April or risk a beating in the local election in May.
Writing on Mail Online, he said: “Bagging the economy with a jobs tax will slow the rate of growth and make it harder to reduce the deficit.”
