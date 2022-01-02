MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” mentions Trump more than twice as often as Biden





Maybe it’s time to change the name of the show to “Deadline: Mar-a-Lago”.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, host of “Deadline: White House,” and her guests discussed former President Trump about two and a half times more often than President Biden in 2021, although the latter is the current incumbent. .

A Grabien transcript search revealed that the word “Trump” was spoken on the show 11,668 times from January 20, when Biden took over from Trump, to December 30. As for Biden, his name has only been mentioned 4,710 times, almost 2.5 times less often on The Wallace program, which airs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and features a mix of reporters and draftsmen. ‘left experts.

Nicolle Wallace questions White House press secretary Jen Psaki on “Deadline: White House”.

When Wallace deigned to cover up Biden, it was almost uniformly positive, with the leftist host gushing about his policies and cooing over guests like White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci; this week, she called herself a “Fauci groupie”. His program is a revolving door of experts who are friends of Biden, with a few reporters sprinkled in.

MSNBC’S FORMER FLACK NICOLLE WALLACE HAS A FAWING STORY ON LIBERAL GUESTS

Wallace, a former Republican flack, has become one of the most vocal Liberal voices on a cable-busting news channel. After spending years focusing on the Russiagate, she’s focused squarely on the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill this year, running several shows each week with news on the fray.

The word “insurgency” was spoken on “Deadline: White House” 2,260 times, an average of nine times per broadcast, according to Grabien, while “January 6” was mentioned 2,852 times, including more than 800 times in November and December combined. During all five weeks of this year, the Wallace show ran at least one program with references or direct information about the January 6 attack. Only major reports like the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the chaotic withdrawal of Afghan troops, or significant COVID-19 updates could take Wallace away from his favorite story of the day.

An enraged Nicolle Wallace said on the night of the Republican victories in Virginia that critical race theory “is not real.”

Even covering Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race on November 2, an enraged Wallace invoked the riot, saying: “He didn’t really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the murderous insurrection “. In the same breath, Wallace said the critical race theory “isn’t real” but still pushed gullible suburban parents to vote Republican.

MSNBCS NICOLLE WALLACE: IF CHILDREN ARE NOT AT SCHOOL, IT’S BECAUSE REPUBLICS ARE NOT VACCINATED ‘

Given Wallace’s dedication to covering up for the 45th president rather than the 46th, it should be noted that she is a staunch ally of the Lincoln Project, the disgraced anti-Trump super PAC that nonetheless wants Trump to stay in the political arena.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace interviews Joe Biden during his 2020 campaign.

Despite the Lincoln Project’s ostentatious commitment to keeping Trump out of the White House, co-founder Rick Wilson raised his eyebrows last month when he said he hoped Trump would win the 2024 Republican nomination, bringing in criticism and even former Lincoln Project officials to criticize the group for wanting around it as a fundraising tool.

While she was unaware of her avalanche of humiliations in 2021, including the racial hoax she carried out in the Virginia governor’s race, co-founder John Weaver’s online predations on gay men allegedly known to others. high-ranking officers, and accusations of financial skulduggerie, she has repeatedly called on co-founder Steve Schmidt to polish poetically against Republicans.

In a story this week on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and his close relationship with Biden’s White House, Politico reported that Wallace remains an MSNBC brass favorite. As the network braces for a possible future without Rachel Maddow, it remains to be seen whether she will be rewarded for her huge turn to the left with a prime-time slot.

