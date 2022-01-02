Chinese stakes in 2022 are high, but success is by no means guaranteed









ANI |

Update: 01 Jan 2022 20:12 IS

Hong Kong, Jan 1 (ANI): China’s stakes in 2022 are undoubtedly high – from the Winter Olympics in Beijing to the 20th Communist Party Congress in the fall, but success is by no means guaranteed. And many questions abound.

Nectar Gan and Steve George, writing on CNN, asked China on many topics – As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, will China remain isolated from the rest of the world? Will President Xi Jinping get a third term that will result in further tightening of control? What about China’s place on the world stage? and Will we see a further deterioration in Beijing’s relations with the West?

In February, the global spotlight will once again be on Beijing, the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. But the contrast between the two Games is stark.

While the 2008 Summer Olympics were widely regarded as China’s “coming out party” on the world stage (with the official theme song “Beijing Welcomes You”), the 2022 Winter Games will be held in a well-sealed “Covid bubble”. “isolating participants and participants from the wider Chinese population,” wrote Gan and George.

As the Tokyo Summer Olympics illustrated, hosting a major international sporting event during a pandemic is no easy task.

Additionally, activists have long called for a boycott of the Games to protest China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as its political repression in Hong Kong.

Already, the United States and a number of allies have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games, CNN reported.

After suffering successive coronavirus outbreaks and costly lockdowns, questions about the sustainability of China’s ambitious zero Covid strategy remain ubiquitous.

In Xi’an, an ancient city in northwest China, 13 million people have entered their tenth day of home lockdown as authorities struggle to contain the country’s largest community outbreak since Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic, wrote Gan and George. Over the past week, Chinese social media has been inundated with pleas for help from Xi’an residents facing shortages of food and other essential supplies, as shops were closed and that private vehicles were prohibited from circulation.

Access to medical services has also been affected, with a university student recounting her experience of being rejected by six hospitals to treat her fever.

In addition, all signs point to Xi winning a historic third term at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in Beijing this fall, Gan and George said.

Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, had already abolished presidential term limits and enshrined his eponymous political ideology in the Constitution, CNN reported.

Under Xi, the party tightened its control over all aspects of society, from art and culture to schools and businesses. It has silenced increasingly critical voices in public, erased a growing list of China’s top stars, and extended its reach into the privacy of citizens.

Meanwhile, Xi has waged an ideological war against what he calls “the infiltration” of Western values ​​- such as democracy, press freedom and judicial independence – and has stoked a narrow nationalism that throws the suspicion and outright hostility towards the West. , CNN reported.

In addition, the new year will pose great challenges for the world’s second-largest economy, said Gan and George.

Many economists project China’s growth at around 7.8%. But 2022 is another story, with the big banks cutting their growth forecasts to between 4.9% and 5.5%. It would be the second slowest growth rate since 1990, CNN reported.

Moreover, China’s international reputation has collapsed due to its initial mismanagement of the Wuhan epidemic, the disinformation its diplomats and propagandists have spread abroad, its continued crackdown on Xinjiang, the Tibet and Hong Kong and its increasingly assertive stance towards its neighbors.

Among the world’s most developed countries, unfavorable views on China have reached record levels, according to the Pew Research Service.

The vast majority of the 17 countries polled by Pew last year have a largely negative view of China – 88% in Japan, 80% in Sweden, 78% in Australia, 77% in South Korea and 76% in the United States. . . (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinese-stakes-in-2022-high-but-success-is-by-no-means-guaranteed20220101201250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos