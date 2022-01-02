Trump backs Illinois Rep. Mary Miller against Rep. Rodney Davis





WASHINGTON Jumping into Illinois politics, former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Rep. Mary Miller, setting up a deadly 2022 GOP primary with Rep. Rodney Davis, who was co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign in the ‘State.

The difference between Miller and Davis who told me a few weeks ago on the Sun-Times At the Table show that he would welcome Trump’s support is that Miller, a freshman, is from from the far right wing MAGA of the Republican Party which includes Miller’s friend. , Trump sidekick, election denier and conspiracy theories marketer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Davis and Miller are both Conservatives. Miller, of Oakland, is Illinois’ most senior politician to promote Trumpism.

Davis, seeking a sixth term, rose through the leadership ranks of GOP House and flirted with a gubernatorial candidacy. Davis is known to work with members of both parties.

Trump’s move comes as he seeks to trigger intra-party primaries to increase the number of Trump-loyal MAGA Republicans in the House ahead of his slated 2024 White House return offer.

In the same hour on Saturday afternoon, Trump announced his approval of Miller and Miller that she would run from the new 15th Congressional District with Trump’s backing.

Trump said Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! With election security, the Second Amendment, our military and our veterans, Mary is a champion of our America First program. She fights fiercely against the opening of Joe Bidens’ borders, rampant inflation and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my complete and utter approval!

Miller said in a statement: I am proud to be the only Illinois congressman fighting to impeach Joe Biden and the Faithless Biden Cabinet for leaving our border exposed to an illegal immigration invasion. .

Miller and her husband, State Representative Chris Miller, R-Oakland, were at the Trump rally on January 6 that preceded the Capitol uprising. Miller spoke at the rally, which was when she said: Hitler was right about one thing, although she later apologized.

In a statement, Davis campaign spokesman Aaron DeGroot said all Miller had to show for his time in Congress was to quote Hitler and vote with Democrats like AOC and the team. extreme left to finance our soldiers and block a salary increase for our troops. It is shameful. It is clear that Mary Miller is all talk, not action.

Miller and progressive leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY voted against the new defense bill funding the military.

DeGroot quoted Trump as calling Davis a conservative who gets things done. He has already worked hard to recognize his Conservative accomplishments and work with President Trump during his tenure. This is why he has garnered the support of countless rank and file Republican leaders in the district. Our campaign looks forward to educating voters on how Rodney is an effective Tory member of Congress and Mary is not.

Miller, in his statement, also noted his efforts to remove Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., And Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo from the House Republican conference.

Both have accepted the nominations of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Jan.6 committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters seeking to prevent Congress from declaring Joe Biden the election winner.

Illinois lost a seat in Congress in redistribution in the wake of the 2020 census. In their remap, state Democrats, who controlled the process, tossed GOP incumbents Miller, Davis of Taylorville and the representing Mike Bost of Murphysboro in two districts in central and southern Illinois.

Davis said he would run from the new 15th at the end of November, rolling out endorsements from 32 of the 35 GOP party presidents in the district.

Bost, also co-chair of Illinois Trump in 2020, is running from the new 12.

The state’s Democratic cartographers created a GOP district custom tailored to Davis and one without another titular to prompt him to kick him out of the 2022 governor race, where Gov. JB Pritzker is running for another term. .

Miller does not live in the new 15th arrondissement. Candidates do not have to live in the riding they want to represent. Miller grew up in Naperville, a suburb of Chicago, and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1977.

DeGroot said Miller was just an outsider in the sense that she didn’t live in the 15th Arrondissement. Shes a carpetbagger and native of Chicagoland.

With Trump determined to get revenge, Kinzinger, from Channahon in northern Illinois, has decided not to run again.

Davis is not arguing for Kinzinger and Cheney to be excluded from the GOP House conference.

Unlike Kinzinger and Cheney, Davis did not vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 insurgency.

Miller’s decision to challenge Davis comes as no surprise. Last month, I reported that Miller’s Senior Campaign Advisor Isaiah Wartman Greenes, Political Advisor and 2020 Campaign Manager was focusing on Davis. Wartman criticized Davis for not wanting to kick Kinzinger and Cheney out of the House GOP conference because of their January 6 panel membership.

As of September 30, Davis had $ 1,051,173 in cash, compared to Miller’s $ 426,769.

The petition for the June 28 primary in Illinois begins on January 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/2022/1/1/22862647/mary-miller-trump-rodney-davis-endorsement-illinois-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos