“Fear drives Boris Johnson to fail as a leader and take a huge bet with Omicron” – Voice of the Mirror

Around the same time last year, the country was in the depths of yet another Covid lockdown. The hope at the time was that 2021 would be the year we finally see the flip side of the pandemic. Then Omicron struck. Once again, we have welcomed a new year in the shadow of the virus. The government’s reluctance to impose further restrictions on England has allowed many of us to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in one way or another. But the celebrations have been much more low-key than in previous years, with revelers keeping one eye on the clock and another on the possibility of becoming infected. Throughout the pandemic, the people of Britain have shown remarkable resilience and courage. This spirit continues to guide how the nation responds to the latest wave of Covid. Despite the success of the vaccination program, it is accepted that we will live with the virus for some time. The stoic attitude of the public contrasts with the procrastination and dismay shown by the Prime Minister in recent weeks. Boris Johnson has made a huge bet by not following Scotland and Wales by putting measures in place to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2. The number of daily infections remains at an all time high, leaving several crucial sectors such as health, education and transportation with severe staff shortages. If cases continue to rise, there still exists the horrific possibility that the National Health Service will be unable to cope. A strong leader would now have addressed the country to explain the reasoning behind its policy in the face of this public health crisis. But Mr Johnson did not because that would be tantamount to admitting that his Covid policy is not driven by science, but by fear of rebellion from his Tory MPs. When a prime minister no longer has the power to make the right decisions for the country, then you have to ask yourself how long he can stay in office. royal mess In June, the country will come together to celebrate Queens’ Platinum Jubilee. This historic event will be an opportunity for the nation to show its appreciation for our longest-reigning monarch and hopefully cheer him up following the death of Prince Philip. But for now, a dark cloud hangs over the festivities due to the unsavory allegations made against Prince Andrew. The Prince has already tarnished Windsor’s name through his friendships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. By refusing to cooperate with US authorities, he threatens to cause further damage to the royal family just as the country marks his mother’s glorious reign. It is high time the Duke of York put his family and his country first. Read more Read more

