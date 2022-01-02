Trump-appointed FDIC chairman to resign after battle with Democratic banking regulators





Jelena McWilliams, President of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

FDIC President Jelena McWilliams will step down on February 4, according to Politico.

McWilliams, who was appointed by former President Trump, will leave before her term ends in 2023.

His departure comes after a public clash last month over a review of the rules on bank mergers.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chairman Jelena McWilliams said on Friday she would step down after clashing with Democratic regulators over the agency’s leadership, a move that will give President Joe Biden greater weight. influence on US banking policy, according to Politico.

McWilliams, a native of Yugoslavia who was appointed by former President Donald Trump for a five-year term in June 2018, said in a letter to Biden that his resignation would take effect on February 4. In the document, she makes no reference to infighting between the painting.

His departure will see FDIC board member Martin Gruenberg become interim president, which would be his third time as head of the 88-year-old agency that insures billions of dollars in bank deposits. American.

McWilliams’ tenure was not due to end until June 2023.

“When I immigrated to this country 30 years ago, I did so with a firm belief in the American system of government,” McWilliams said in his letter to the president. “During my tenure on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the United States Senate, and the FDIC, I developed a deep appreciation for these venerable institutions and their traditions.”

She continued, “Throughout my tenure, the agency has focused on its core mission of maintaining and building trust in our banking system while promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency and supporting community banks and minority deposit-taking institutions. Today, banks continue to maintain strong levels of capital and liquidity to support lending and protect against potential losses. “

McWilliams is the only Republican member currently on the FDIC board, and his resignation will create a second opening on the panel.

His departure comes as Rohit Chopra, a board member and director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said in December that McWilliams was seeking to block attempts by the panel’s Democratic regulators to investigate the rules regarding bank mergers.

Last month, Chopra, along with Gruenberg and Michael Hsu, the acting currency controller, voted to seek public comment on bank mergers. However, the claim statement was not placed on the FDIC site but on the site of the Office of Consumer Affairs that Chopra oversees.

After a December 14 meeting, Chopra said in a statement that McWilliams “had not exercised his right to bring the matter to a board meeting for discussion” and said the attorney general was considering the vote majority qualified as “invalid”.

“This approach to governance is dangerous and unhealthy,” he said. “It is also an attack on the rule of law.”

In an editorial published by the Wall Street Journal on December 15, McWilliams criticized pressure from Democratic regulators, saying their actions did not reflect the “independence” of the board.

“In a spirit of collegiality, I expressed to the members of the board of directors my willingness to work with them on a document drafted by the staff of the FDIC which would better reflect the historical approach of the agency and would do so in a manner accelerated to meet the desired schedule, “she wrote. .

She continued, “This conflict is not about bank mergers. If it were, the board members would have been willing to work with me and the FDIC staff rather than attempting a hostile takeover. internal processes, personnel and program of the FDIC board of directors. This episode is an attempt to wrest control from the president of an independent agency with a change in administration. “

After the episode, banking sector organizations advocated for a return to civility among board members.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a member of the banking committee, criticized the actions of Democratic regulators on Friday.

“The recent and irresponsible efforts of Director Chopra and Acting Director Gruenberg to take over the FDIC board leaves a dark mark both on the FDIC and on their own personal records,” he wrote. “I am deeply disturbed to see the administration support this extremist destruction of institutional standards and this unprecedented action to undermine the independence and integrity of our financial regulators.”

He continued, “President Biden should move quickly to fill the two vacant board seats and the seat of interim director Gruenberg with qualified individuals who will uphold the FDIC’s tradition of operating in a secure environment. partisan political interference. “

