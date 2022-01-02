Congressional New Years Resolution for PM: Focus on People, Not PR





Sharpening its attack on the government, Congress on Saturday presented a series of New Year’s resolutions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues, asking them to work for the welfare of 130 crore Indians and not just some . “New Year’s resolution for Prime Minister Modi: Focus on people, not public relations,” Congress said on Twitter, hoping the Prime Minister “realizes that Indian 130 crore is more than (> >>) 1 “. This 2022, we hope that PM Modi achieves 130 Indian crore >>> 1. pic.twitter.com/Vobzp0eYJ0 Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022 For Home Secretary Amit Shah, Congress said “no elections, no criminals, not his party, we hope his duties to our nation will take precedence over everything … this 2022”. “Protect the citizens, not the criminals,” reads the congressional resolution for Shah. Neither the elections, nor the criminals, nor his party; We hope that his duties to our nation will take precedence over all for HM Shah this 2022. pic.twitter.com/aVCw7Qh8qX Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has set a “life-long resolution” for his own party. Everything that must be done to defend truth, justice and the rights of peoples will be done, sooner too and always in the future. Congress asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to help our annadatas (farmers), not attack them. The Annadata satisfy the needs of the nation, the crony capitalists satisfy their own greed; in 2022 we hope the BJP chooses the right side, ”the main opposition party said on Twitter. “Stop holding onions, millennials or the acts of God responsible for government failures,” reads the Congressional resolution for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman in August 2020 blamed the shortfall in GST collections on the Covid pandemic, which she called an “act of God”. Credit – aane do,

Blame – jaane do;

We hope that this BJP mentality will be reversed in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PD7ZZcySXt Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022 “No silence, no lies, give the nation the truth about the Chinese incursions,” reads the resolution that Congress set for Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. “Since the prime minister did not show ‘laal aankh’ to the Chinese, I hope the defense minister will do it in 2022,” Congress said. “Manage the impending third wave, unlike the last two,” reads the Congress resolution for Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. “And more importantly, we hope the BJP will focus on saving lives, not saving face in 2022,” Congress said. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

