Discrimination between the powerful and the weak destroys societies: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Speaking to a number of prominent Muslim scholars online, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that many nations have been destroyed due to discrimination between powerful and weak segments of their societies.

Justice and the rule of law are the hallmarks of a civilized society, he said. “Only countries where the rule of law is established can survive and prosper,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) raised the level of ethics and morals of society to make Muslims a great nation.

The Prime Minister said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had placed emphasis on the implementation of the rule of law in Riyasat-e-Madina, adding that “only societies prosper which have a rule of law without any discrimination ”.

Imran Khan said that those who follow the teachings and footsteps of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) will prosper because the Holy Prophet (pbuh) is Rehmatul-ill-Alameen.

The prime minister urged Islamic scholars to play their part in educating young people about the sacred milestones of Hazrat Muhammad (PSL) so that they can follow them in their lives.

Prominent Muslim scholars endorse Prime Minister’s point of view

Speaking on the occasion, academics insisted on inculcating fundamental moral and ethical values ​​in society as enunciated by the Holy Prophet (pbuh), which they believe transformed the fate of humble Arabs into rulers. global.

Prominent academics including Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr Timothy Winter / Abdal Hakim Murad, Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Dr Recep Senturk, Dr Osman Bakar and Dr Chandra Muzaffar answered questions on different aspects of the Sunnate of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and their need in relation to contemporary challenges facing Muslim youth and society.

The dialogue was held by the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

During the conversation, scholars endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s observation that a society cannot prosper and achieve prosperity without the rule of law and justice, the basic principles which have been strictly practiced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions in Riasat-e-Madina.

Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, University Professor of Islamic Studies at George Washington University, responding to the Prime Minister’s question, said that in the last century Muslims in the Ummah have faced certain changes.

He stressed that the Sunnat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be followed because the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ushua had great meanings and the model of Riasat-e-Madina was essential for the rebirth of Muslim society.

Dr Nasr argued that Islam through the Sunnate of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) spread the message which transformed the strong-hearted Arabs.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) presented Allah’s message to an audience who devoted all their thoughts to it and spent their life carrying them out,” he added.

“Medina was the first Islamic society and it was a golden period of Islam, the foundations of which were laid by the Holy Prophet (pbuh). This period has remained ideal for us and we must learn from it, ”he said.

American scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) first elevated the values ​​of ethics, then justice and the rule of law served as the basis for the culmination of a civilized society.

He said that ethics and morals do not come from a vacuum, these qualities included honesty, modesty and integrity etc.

“The Prophet (pbuh) was the doctor of hearts. The people around him were called companions (Ashabs), ”he added.

He said that the cure for all ailments in society had been identified in the Quranic teachings which provided solutions to these ailments. He also stressed that those in power and power should embody the key ethics that should be part of their character.

Dr Yusuf said for the first time that the Quranic teachings conveyed the idea of ​​brotherhood. He said there might be some problems in an Islamic society, but the existence of strong values ​​like family system and brotherhood should be targeted and highlighted as a beacon for young people.

Researcher Dr Timothy Winter / Abdal Hakim Murad from Cambridge UK shared his experience of visiting Al-Quds and said that it was the spiritual alchemy that the Holy Prophet (pbuh) infused among his followers, allowing them to build an ideal society and beautiful buildings. around the world.

He said it was too difficult to put into words the broad aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

Dr Murad stressed that Muslims should not robotically comply with the Sunnat.

Dr Chandra Muzaffar, a Malaysian intellectual, taking part in the dialogue, endorsed the Prime Minister’s view that there cannot be two different sets of laws for the powerful and the weak.

He linked the viability of a society to its ability to implement the rule of law in which justice and human dignity were respected.

He said that soul transformation was a must and that an Islamic society should understand the depth of the message given by the Holy Prophet (pbuh) on social relations.

Dr Muzaffar said structural transformation and shifting relationships of resource availability had been a difficult challenge.

“Once the character has become weak due to the environment, changes take place from generation to generation,” he said, noting how education can support such core values ​​was a critical issue.

Dr Osman Bakar, Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Malaysia and Professor and Director of the University of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Center of Islamic Studies (SOASCIS) Brunei Darussalam, said that due to the personality of the Holy Prophet (PSL), the characters of the inhabitants of Medina were brought up.

“By giving education to his companions, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has helped them to become the most excellent individuals and world leaders,” he added.

A relationship of brotherhood between Mohajirs and Ansars has been established. Human capital, in the modern term, was prepared in Mecca. It was the spirit of inclusion, he added.

Dr Bakar said the future of religion was defined in Riasat-e-Madina, who secured victory after victory.

The education system should not focus on the external aspects of the Sunnah, but the inner spiritual and moral values ​​should be presented to the younger generations, he stressed.

“A society should be founded on spiritual meritocracy. The unity of Eman (faith) and knowledge are challenges for us today, ”he added.

Dr Recep Senturk, Turkish scholar and scholar at Ibn Haldun University, said the Prophet (PBUH) lived among the people and ruled a city. “The social system must be based on moral order and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) built these social and political systems.”

“We should not be pessimistic, we have a strong moral system,” he said, stressing the need for the younger generations to also study Sunnah as history.

Dr Recep further regretted that they had focused only on vocational training and insisted on building society through “Taleem” and “Tazkiya”.

He observed that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had offered a global vision of the future, which had not yet been realized.

He felt that young Muslims lacked vision for the future like other young people in other societies.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, president of the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates, said that Islam as a religion has its values ​​reflected through the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He had established ‘Akhowwat’ (bond of brotherhood) between Mohajirs and Ansars, the values ​​of emanation and sincerity, in Medina which united all peoples.

His followers preserved these messages, he said, adding that moral courage was the important message while its implementation was deeply rooted in the obedience of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

