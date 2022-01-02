Indonesia finalist again, Jokowi remains proud of the national team’s success in AFF Cup





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Finally, the Thai national team won the 2020 Suzuki AFF Cup after beating the Indonesian national team with an aggregate score of 6-2. Thailand won the first leg of the first leg with a score of 4-0 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Then, in the second leg, Indonesia managed to keep a draw 2- 2 on Saturday January 1, 2022. In the second leg, the Indonesian people were proud to have scored two goals from Indonesian courtiers Ricky Kambuaya and Egy Maulana. Also read: Towards stage 2 of the AFF 2020 final, Shin Tae Yong remains …

Even if he had to be content with being again in the position of vice-champion for the sixth time in the AFF Cup. The public remains proud of the achievements of the national team until the final. Coach Shin Tae-Yong managed to mix up the national team players to play extraordinary. With the material capital of young Indonesian players who are limited to taking only 2 people maximum per club, reported by medcom.id. Also read: Despite losing in the first leg, Shin Tae Yong transmits …

Meanwhile, via his twitter account, President Joko Widodo did not forget to congratulate the Thai national team for winning the AFF trophy. “Congratulations to Thailand for winning the AFF Cup 2020 tonight.” wrote the president on Saturday January 1, 2022. Screenshot of President Joko Widodo’s teasing On this occasion, he also admitted that he was proud of the fight of Asnawi Mangkualam and his friends who had done sports and were tireless until the end of the competition. Also read: Despite losing in the first leg, Shin Tae Yong transmits …

“For the Indonesian national team, you fought with perseverance and sportsmanship. Even though I haven’t won yet, I and all the Indonesian people are still proud of your struggles.” Jokowi chirped.

