PM Modi releases over 20,000 crore rupees to farmers under PM-Kisan





New Delhi: The Center on Saturday released the 10th installment of financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) under which more than 20,000 crore rupees were transferred to more than 10 crore of beneficiary farming families. The fund was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special function on Saturday via video conference. The PM also issued a capital grant of over Rs. 14 crore to around 351 Farm Producers Organizations (OPAs) which are expected to benefit over 1.24 lakhs of farmers. Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The Prime Minister also informed that he had spoken with LG Manoj Sinha regarding the arrangements made for the wounded. The Center announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan while the injured will receive Rs. 50,000. Addressing farmers while releasing funds, the Prime Minister said: “This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. Now is the time to begin a new journey vibrant with nationwide resolutions, to move forward with renewed vigor. Speaking of the economy, the Prime Minister said that on many parameters the Indian economy is doing better than before Covid. He stressed: “Today, the growth rate of our economy is over 8%. Record foreign investments have arrived in India. Our foreign exchange reserves have reached record levels. Old records were also broken in the collection of the GST. We have also set new records in terms of exports, especially agricultural ones. He said that in 2021, a transaction of over 70 lakh crore rupees was made on UPI. Over 50,000 start-ups are working in India out of the 10,000 created in the past six months. India is making unprecedented investments in the country’s sports infrastructure, the prime minister informed. The Prime Minister said that Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi is a great support for Indian farmers. “If we include today’s transfer, over 1.80 crore lakh rupees was transferred directly to farmers’ accounts,” he said. Through FPOs, said the prime minister, small farmers feel the power of collective strength. He highlighted five benefits of FPOs for small farmers. These benefits are increased bargaining power, scale, innovation, risk management and adaptability to market conditions. With the benefits of OPS in mind, the government is promoting them at all levels. These FPOs receive aid up to 15 lakh rupees. As a result, FPOs like organic FPOs, oilseed FPOs, bamboo clusters, and honey FPOs are popping up across the country, he said. “Today our farmers are benefiting from programs such as ‘One District One Products’ and markets, both domestic and global, are opening up for them,” the prime minister said, adding that the dependence on imports was being curtailed by programs like National Palm Oil Mission with a budget of Rs 11,000 crore.

“The OPFs play a vital role in giving collective form to the growing strength of our small farmers… The confidence of the country’s farmers is the main strength of the country,” said the Prime Minister. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/010122/pm-modi-releases-10th-installment-of-financial-benefit-under-pm-kisan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos