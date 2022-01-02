The Indonesian national team fought hard, I’m still proud





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his pride in the wrestling of the Indonesian national team (Timnas) in the AFF Cup 2020. Even though Indonesia only won the AFF Cup runner-up title, Jokowi said, the national team players struggled with perseverance and sportsmanship. “You fought hard and sportingly. Although not yet a champion, I and all Indonesians remain proud of your fight“Jokowi said in his statement on Twitter @jokowi, as quoted by Kompas.com, Sunday (2/1/2022). Read also : Even if Indonesia fails to win AFF Cup 2020, PSSI makes sure Shin Tae-yong is safe The president also congratulated Thailand who won the AFF Cup 2020 title. Congratulations to Thailand for winning the AFF Cup 2020 tonight. For the Indonesian national team, you fought with tenacity and sportsmanship. Even though I haven’t won yet, I and all the Indonesian people are still proud of your struggles. pic.twitter.com/ttgQOYrTBn Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) January 1, 2022 As for the AFF Cup final which took place on Saturday (1/1/2022) at the Singapore National Stadium, Thailand won 6-2 overall against Indonesia. “Congratulations to Thailand for winning the AFF Cup 2020,” he said. Quoted by Kompas.id, Indonesian coach Shin Tae-yong said after the match that he acknowledged that Indonesia had many shortcomings. However, the players also showed a number of advantages, including fighting spirit to continue. This is a positive side for future capital. Read also : AFF Cup 2020: Indonesian national team leaves positive impression, Menpora optimistic In addition, the current team is mostly young. If they can continue to be fed properly, they will perform better in the future. “The backbone of our team, as you can see, are the young players. They have played well in this tournament. I am sure that good things will await this team in the future,” said Shin Tae- yong. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/01/02/08441501/jokowi-timnas-indonesia-sudah-berjuang-dengan-gigih-saya-tetap-bangga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos