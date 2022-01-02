Turkey’s National Energy Agency Raises Prices Up To 125% As Inflation Crisis Continues





Turkish authorities have significantly increased energy prices as the country’s inflation crisis worsens. Since last month, the Turkish lira has lost 50% of its value against the dollar compared to levels in previous years, which means that citizens face declining purchasing power and continued price uncertainty. President RecepTayyip Erdogans’ government has therefore increased energy prices, according to Reuters: The Energy Market Regulatory Authority, citing high global energy inflation, said electricity prices had increased by up to 125% for high-demand commercial users and by around 50%. % for households with low demand for 2022. Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50% for industrial use in January, according to national distributor BOTAS. The price increase was 15% for generator sets. In Istanbul, home to about one-fifth of Turkey’s population of 84 million, retail prices jumped 9.65% month-on-month in December to an annual increase of 34.18%, the Chamber of Commerce said. Istanbul Trade (ITO). The prices of household appliances have increased by more than 20% while those of food have increased by almost 15%. Wholesale prices in the city jumped 11.96% from November for an annual increase of 47.10%, ITO said. Like Nikkei Asia Recently reported, Turkey is also scrambling to cope with the crisis with new financial products based on the pound: Along with new proposals to encourage Turkish households to exchange physical gold hidden under mattresses for certified gold products, the measures are designed to inject new blood into the financial system and stop the depreciation of the local currency. . Goksel Asan, chief financial officer in the office of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview on Friday that the government was working on various new financial products to get the nation back on track economically and ultimately achieve its stated goal of a current account surplus. . . As protests unfold in Turkey, authorities seek to quell dissent. After Turkish leaders warned they would crack down on online disinformation, several Turkish YouTubers have been stopped for asking citizens about the monetary crisis of nations. For example, Hasan Kksoy, who runs the YouTube channel Kendine Muhabir, said in a tweet translated into English that he was dragged out of bed like a terrorist and arrested for handing a microphone to the public. The crisis in Turkey comes as similar economic calamities occur in neighboring Lebanon, which is experiencing hyperinflation and inconsistent feeds. According to the World Bank, Lebanon could witness one of the worst economic depressions on the planet since the 19th century. Meanwhile, rising inflation in the United States is prompting the Federal Reserve to act. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the price index of personal consumption expenditure that the central bank uses to inform monetary policy decisions to hit a year-over-year rate of 4.1% in October. More recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the Consumer Price Index is increasing at a rate of 6.8%, the largest year-over-year increase since June 1982. In January of last year, inflation in the United States was 1.4%. The Daily Wire is one of the Americas’ fastest growing conservative media and counter-cultural media for news, opinion and entertainment. Get inside The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

