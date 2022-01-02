Ramiz Raja and Imran Khan discuss new stadium ahead of CT 2025





PSL 2022: PCB chief Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan meet to discuss modalities for preparing new stadium ahead of TC 2025 – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Prime Minister ImranKhan are already preparing for ground. Raja and Khan, two former arrangements of South African icons for the upcoming Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) season starting January 27. Follow Insidesport.in for all PSL 2022 LVE updates.

PSL 2022: PCB chief Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan meet to discuss arrangements and prepare new stadium ahead of TC 2025

According to The News, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the green light to the construction of new actors. The venue will be the second group in Islamabad, and the promise of state-of-the-art facilities has been made.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given his agreement in principle for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad and ordered the president of the PCB to use all resources to complete its construction as soon as possible.

When approached, Ramiz Raja said efforts would be maximized to complete construction of the stadium by 2025, allowing Pakistan to host Champions Trophy matches at the newly constructed site. The tournament will mark the return of an ICC event to Pakistan for the first time since the 1996 World Cup. Pakistan had registered a joint bid for the 2011 World Cup, but lost hosting rights due to problems with security.

Meanwhile, the PCB is bracing for eventualities with the increase in Omicron COVID-19 cases around the world in preparation for PSL 2022. The PCB is considering the decision to quarantine foreign cricketers more long as local players. It is reported that the league has decided to hire a foreign company to handle the bio-secure bubble after an announcement has already been made to fully reserve a hotel for players and officials. Strict measures will be taken against any player or official who violates the rules of the bio-secure bubble

