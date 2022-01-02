Narendra Modi brags but old rally habit dies hard





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that 2021 will be remembered for India’s vigorous fight against Covid and asserted that many economic indicators are now better than in pre-pandemic times. He made no mention of the enduring images of the pyres and mass bodies floating in rivers or buried on riverbanks over the past year, due to his governments’ mismanagement of the pandemic or rising prices. tormenting households.

The coronavirus posed challenges but could not stop India’s march, the prime minister said, praising the country’s achievements in the areas of economy, health, defense, agriculture, infrastructure and start-up ecosystem last year. Today, the country’s growth rate is over 8%. Record foreign investment has arrived and our foreign exchange reserves have reached record levels, Modi said in what appeared to be a New Year’s speech to the nation. The collection of the GST has broken all records. We have established new paradigms in exports, especially agriculture. The year 2021 will be remembered by countries majboot ladai (strong fight) against the coronavirus and for the reforms undertaken during this period. To some ears, the comments would have echoed claims by institutions in power to defeat the coronavirus early last year, encouraging complacency and huge gatherings like the Kumbh Mela just before the second wave of Covid unveils its fangs. Modis boasts on Saturday that he intervened amid a new wave of Covid infections, triggered by the highly infectious mutant omicron. Just as he had spent weeks addressing huge election rallies in Bengal as the second wave of Covid ambushed the country, Modi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and other election-linked states , tens of thousands of people being transported to its meetings ignoring the pandemic wisdom. At a time when the BJP is accused of waging a polarizing election campaign in the Assembly, Modi on Saturday listed among his government’s achievements the construction and beautification of Hindu religious centers such as the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kedarnath shrine and the Ram temple in Ayodhya. . The Prime Minister, giving a virtual speech after releasing the 10th installment under an allowance program for marginal small farmers, attributed India’s achievements under his leadership to the strength and collective efforts of his people. In 2021, we Indians have shown the world that when we make a resolution, even big goals become small, he said. Who could have imagined that in a short period of time, a country as large and diverse as India would be able to administer more than 145 crore doses of vaccine? Who could have imagined that India would administer 2.5 crore jabs in a single day? The 2.5 crore shot feat was achieved on Modis’ birthday, September 17, but was preceded and followed by days of much less jabs, prompting critics to question whether the vaccination should be an artificial process or peak on a birthday. A dose score of 145 crore represents roughly 77% of the vaccines needed to fully immunize India’s estimated adult population of 94.4 crore that the government has pledged to achieve by December 31, 2021. While some scientists say signs of the start of a third wave of the pandemic are already visible in the country, Modi has scheduled rallies in Meerut on Sunday, in Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday and in Punjab on Wednesday. With the exception of Tripura, all other states will go to the polls early this year.

