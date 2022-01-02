Taiwan and China exchange New Year’s threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has warned China not to engage in military adventurism, prompting Beijing to respond that if Taiwan crosses red lines it will lead to deep disaster.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and over the past two years there has been increasing military and diplomatic pressure to try to enforce its claim. In recent months, Chinese military planes have entered Taiwan’s safe area on several occasions.

Taiwan proclaims itself an independent country and has repeatedly said it stands for its democracy and freedom.

We must remind the Beijing authorities not to misinterpret the situation and prevent the internal expansion of military adventures, Tsai said in a New Year’s message, adding that military force is certainly not an option to resolve. disagreements.

Military conflicts would have an impact on economic stability, the Taiwanese official added.

A Chinese government spokesperson has said his government is ready to promote the prospect of peaceful reunification, but if Taiwan’s independent separatist forces continue to provoke and coerce or even cross a red line, we will take action. decisive action.

Continuing on the path to independence will lead Taiwan into a deep abyss which will result in deep catastrophe, the spokesperson added.

In his New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the complete reunification of the motherland is a wish of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.