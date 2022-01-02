Modernize Madurai Airport as International, Writes Congressman to PM Modi









New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Congressman Manickam Tagore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking to make Madurai Airport an international airport.

Tagore, who is also the president of Madurai Airport, said in his letter that the prime minister was offered to travel to Tamil Nadu on January 12 and that the airport’s announcement as an airport international would be a gift to Madurai for Pongal.

“Since the Prime Minister is proposed to visit Tamil Nadu on January 12, 2022, I would like to take this opportunity to bring to your attention the long-standing request to announce Madurai Airport as an international airport and obtain the cabinet approval accordingly, “read his letter.

Noting that on numerous occasions he has stressed the importance of the modernization of the airport as an international airport to the Union government, the Congressman said: “Madurai airfield has been used during WWII in 1942 by the Royal Air Force (British India) and most of the Mainly, the first Fokker Friendship passenger flight was operated in 1956 from Chennai to Madurai via Trivandrum. “

“In addition, after the construction of a new terminal in 2010 by the UPA government, it became the international customs airport in 2012 and started operations in Dubai and Colombo,” he said. added. Emphasizing that many airports created in recent years have been transformed into international airports, Tagore said: “If we take a look at the map of commercial activities, it would be justified to make it the international airport”.

“Although there were only three international services, this airport handled 15,321,071 passengers – 11,778,738 domestic passengers and 3,533,333 international passengers – in 2018-2019, an increase of 6.1% from compared to the figures for the previous year. said period at other airports is the same, is very short compared to Madurai, “he said.

“However, the Minister of Civil Aviation, GOI, in his recent response dated December 8, 2021, indicated several reasons as well as the need to obtain Union Cabinet approval.

In case of modernization of the airport, this would lead to an increase in the GDP of the state and the country with an increase in business activities as well as employment in the state, ”he added.

Stating that the modernization would lead to an increase in the GDP of the state and the country with improved business activities as well as jobs in the state, the congressman concluded by saying: “Taking into account the above and the fact that Madura Airport comes near Virudhunagar Constituency, Lok Sabha, I ask you, in my personal capacity as President of Madurai Airport, to announce Madurai Airport as the International Airport, this which is Pongal’s real gift from you to the state. Consequently. I sincerely hope that you would announce during your visit on January 12, 2022 and decide the same in the Cabinet of the Union as informed by the Minister of Civil Aviation. “(ANI)

