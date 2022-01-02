Opposition leaders castigate Prime Minister Imran for ‘New Year’s gift’ of rising oil prices





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for rising oil prices overnight.

The government has raised the prices of gasoline and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 4 per liter, according to a statement released Friday evening by the Finance Division. The 4 rupee increase in the price of oil is part of a commitment made by the government under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a net fiscal adjustment of nearly 550 billion rupees over the remaining portion. of the current fiscal year.

Following this evolution, the price of gasoline went from 140.82 Rs to 144.82 Rs, that of the HSD from 137.62 Rs to 141.62 Rs, kerosene from 109.53 Rs to 113.53 Rs and that of light diesel from Rs. 06 to Rs. 111.06, according to the statement from the Finance Division.

Bilawal sarcastically called the increase a “New Year’s gift” from the Prime Minister to the people.

He said the prime minister had said 2021 would be a year of prosperity, but “2022 has now arrived. [so] where has this claim to prosperity gone? ”

Each year in “Naya Pakistan” turned out to be more expensive than the last, then the government declared that the previous governments were incompetent, said the chairman of the PPP.

“During the last PPP government, there was the world’s worst economic crisis, but we did not let the people bear the brunt of inflation.”

“The federal government should immediately reduce the prices of petroleum products in line with world market prices,” demanded Bilawal.

He said the only solution to get rid of inflation was to end Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Shehbaz expressed similar sentiments, saying it would have been better for the prime minister to step down rather than “drop a gasoline bomb in the New Year.”

“Governments around the world are cutting prices on festive occasions [but] Imran Niazi dropped an inflationary bomb, “he lambasted against the increase in prices.

Shehbaz said the government cannot tolerate the joy of the people on New Year’s Eve. “Another name for the current government is oppression, exploitation and indifference,” he added.

Like Bilawal, Shehbaz called on the prime minister to step down instead of “burying the people alive”. “Do not punish the nation for your foolishness,” he blasted the prime minister.

“The tyrannical government must be eliminated in the New Year to save the nation from inflation, economic disaster and unemployment.”

“We pray to God that the new year will become the beginning of the nation’s escape from the torments of inflation, mismanagement, economic ruin, hunger, disease, oppression and injustice, “hoped the president of the PML-N.

The opposition’s criticism comes as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry marks the start of the new year by extending a hand of proverbial friendship to the opposition and recognizing the need to “reduce bitterness” in the country policy.

The Information Minister, in a bid to soften relations with his political rivals, tweeted today: “At the start of the new year 2022, I think we need to reduce bitterness. The government and the opposition should discuss the elections, the economy, the politics and the judiciary reforms.

“Pakistan is a great country. We have to understand our responsibilities. It diminishes the prestige of politicians. Heckling in parliament lowers the reputation of politicians in the eyes of ordinary people.”

