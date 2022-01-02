Black Manhattan’s first prosecutor sworn in to take over Trump case





Democrat Alvin Bragg was sworn in as Black Manhattan’s first district attorney on Saturday and will now oversee a case previously chaired by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) regarding the former president’s appeal TrumpDonald Trump Roberts on Judicial Independence in Year-End Report The Year is Weird: 9 bizarre political stories that rocked the 2021 changes in Michigan, will follow MORE’s business practices in isolating the CDC.

I am honored by the trust placed in me, motivated by the challenge that lies ahead and ready to work together to make our communities safer, our city more just and to provide a standard of justice for all. #JusticeCantWait, Bragg tweeted on Saturday, accompanied by a photo of his entry on the scene.

I am honored by the trust placed in me, motivated by the challenge that awaits us and ready to work together to make our communities safer, our city more just and to provide a standard of justice for all. #JusticeCantWait pic.twitter.com/UR4fFAG0AB

Alvin Bragg (@AlvinBraggNYC) January 1, 2022

In an interview with CNN in December, Bragg signaled that he would be engaged and personally focused on the Trump case, telling reporter Kara Scannell that it was obviously a big deal, one that personally deserves attention. of DA.

Bragg also said at the time that he would keep attorneys Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz to continue their work in the investigation into the business practices of former presidents.

“It’s difficult for me to assess without knowing the facts, but having worked on a lot of complex investigations, I can say that you have two very good lawyers who have been reviewing it for quite some time. I think it would. doing Manhattan a disservice to lose them, ”he said, noting that he could add more people to the investigative team.

Earlier this year, New York prosecutors indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg Allen Howard Weisselberg New York attorney general seeks to depose Trump in fraud investigation: report shows Sunday MORE, with fraud and conspiracy, although both parties maintain that they have not committed any wrongdoing. Weisselberg has already pleaded not guilty to these counts.

Trump, who has so far not been charged in the investigation, has called the indictments against Weisselberg and the company a political witch-hunt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/587857-first-black-manhattan-da-sworn-in-to-take-over-trump-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos