This is what Jokowi said about the Ombudsman’s Public Service Standards Compliance Award

“President Joko Widodo stressed that there would be zero tolerance for slow and convoluted public service providers”

JAKARTA, TELISIK.ID – The Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia announced the results of the 2021 civil service standards compliance assessment in 24 ministries, 15 institutions, 34 provinces, 98 cities and 416 regencies on Wednesday ( 12/29/2021) at the Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta Center.

At the event, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his remarks online, stressed that there would be zero tolerance for slow and convoluted utility providers. There is no room for hostile and callous service.

“Therefore, one should never be satisfied with what has been done as the situation continues to evolve. Public service providers can no longer work as usual. They must immediately change their thinking,” said President.

Next, Jokowi said that conformity assessments need to be done to see capacities, see successes and see gaps in the process of developing public service institutions to make them more efficient, accountable and transparent.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia to conduct a conformity assessment with a view to improving the realization of the rights of the community to obtain quality public services,” he said.

Jokowi stressed that ministries, institutions and local governments should take advantage of this activity to implement better public service standards, create an integrated monitoring and evaluation system, so that the impact of its implementation can be felt by the community.

Indonesian Ombudsman Chairman Mokhammad Najih said in his speech: The assessment of compliance with public service standards has been carried out since 2015 with the aim of accelerating the improvement of the quality of public services.

“The evaluation is carried out with the aim of improving and perfecting public service policies in order to prevent maladministration,” he said.

The period of collection of conformity assessment data starts from June to October 2021. Data collection for ministries and institutions is carried out by the central office, while data collection for provincial governments, municipal governments , district governments and vertical agencies is carried out by representative offices of the Ombudsman.

Within the framework of the ministry, the products evaluated were 275 products. The results of the assessment of 24 departments on meeting the components of the service standards show that up to 70.83% or 17 departments are in the high compliance zone or the green zone. The remaining 29.17% or 7 departments fall into the moderate compliance zone or the yellow zone.

In 2021, no department will fall into the low compliance zone or the red zone. Within the institution’s perimeter, the products evaluated were 109 products.

The results of the assessment of 15 establishments on meeting the components of the service standard indicated that 80% or 12 establishments entered the high compliance zone or green zone, the remaining 20% ​​or 3 establishments entered the medium compliance zone or yellow zone.

For 2021, no establishment falls in the low compliance zone or the red zone. Under the provincial government, the products evaluated were 151 products. The compliance assessment results for the provincial government showed that 38.24% or 13 provinces were in the green zone or the high compliance predicate, 55.88% or 19 provinces were in the yellow zone or the predicate moderate compliance, and 5.88% or 2 provinces were in the red zone or predicate of compliance.

From these results, we can say that more than 50% of Indonesian provinces are in the yellow zone.

Within the framework of the municipality, the evaluated products are 185 service products. Compliance assessment results are 34.69% or 34 cities are in the green zone or high compliance predicate, up to 62.24% or 61 cities are in the yellow zone with a compliance predicate moderate, and up to 3.06% or 3 cities are in the red zone or low compliance predicate. From these results, we can say that more than 60% of Indonesian cities are in the yellow zone.

Under the district government, the products evaluated were 217 service products. The results of the conformity assessment showed that up to 24.76% or 103 districts were in the green zone or a high conformance predicate, up to 54.33% or 226 districts were in the zone yellow with a moderate predicate of conformity and up to 20.91%. or 87 districts were in the red zone or under predicate of low compliance. .

From these results, it can be said that more than 50% of districts in Indonesia are in the yellow zone.

Najih said that, in the context of accelerating compliance with public service standards, the Indonesian ombudsperson makes the following suggestions:

1. To the President, the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan-RB) and the Minister of the Interior, that:

a. Encourage ministries, institutions and local governments to implement public service standards in their respective public service agencies.

b. Carry out the assessment and supervision of ministries, institutions and local governments in order to implement Law number 25 of 2009 on public services.

2. To ministers, heads of institutions, governors, mayors and regents, that:

a. Appreciate (reward) leaders of public service units who achieve a green zone or a high compliance predicate. This assessment takes the form of an assessment of all efforts and commitments aimed at respecting the components of service standards in order to improve the quality of public services.

b. Give warnings and encourage the implementation of public service standards to leaders of public service units who score a red zone or weak compliance predicate and a yellow zone or moderate compliance predicate.

vs. Monitor the consistency of increasing compliance in meeting the public service standards in which each service unit is required to develop, determine and implement public service standards in accordance with Law No. 25 of 2009 on services public. In order to monitor compliance with public service standards and maintain consistency in their improvement, it is advisable to appoint an authorized official. (VS)

