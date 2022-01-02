Boris Johnson calls for solid contingency plans for COVID-19 absences from workplaces

As the highly mutated and transmissible variant of Omicron B.1.1.529 threatens to disrupt UK workplaces, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday asked his ministers to draw up solid contingency plans to do so. in the face of staff absences linked to the coronavirus.

According to multiple reports, the UK is eyeing another mega staff shortage that threatens to disrupt supply chains and businesses in the coming weeks. Johnson has called on MPs to formulate a plan to address the gaps within their respective industries, as health officials and the Prime Minister’s chief medical adviser predict high levels of COVID-19 that could potentially hit businesses hard .

Prepare for the ‘worst case scenario’: British PM

Johnson asked UK Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to chair the regular meetings with UK ministers and assess how the highly mutated Omicron would affect the workforce in businesses and supply chains. The UK public sector, meanwhile, has been warned of workplace disruption due to labor shortages and urged to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The UK Cabinet Office has told LBC that nearly a quarter of staff are expected to be off work in the coming weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omicron wave.

Workplaces are expected to cope with up to 25 percent absences, but Johnson called on ministers to put in place a plan to address the 10 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent absence rates of labor. The cabinet office, however, also claimed at this time that the workforce disruption caused by the Omicron variant had been somewhat controlled in “most parts of the public sector in the UK. Some of the sectors that Already suffering from the labor shortage are the UK transport, the NHS and schools.

The sea of ​​Omicron cases has left many Britons in isolation at home and unable to get to work places, especially in areas where working from home is not possible.

Johnson has tasked Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay to chair regular meetings and take stock of workforce absences and supply chain disruptions in various industries as the Omicron spreads. The British Prime Minister has asked ministers to test preparations and contingency plans to alleviate the looming crisis. Currently, if diagnosed with COVID-19 is positive, people are being asked to self-isolate for at least seven days in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and up to 10 days in Scotland.