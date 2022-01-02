Trump’s plot lurks in plain sight





Stop theft buttons and other Republican paraphernalia at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on February 28, 2021. When people plot to do wrong, they often do so in plain sight. To the extent that they are successful, it is at least in part because no one has taken them as seriously as they should have been. So it is with the plot to bring Donald Trump back to power, writes Jamelle Bouie. [Erin Schaff/The New York Times]

Pre-war pro-slavery radicals spoke freely of secession and violence, Democratic Party paramilitaries publicly planned their attacks on reconstructive governments, and the men who codified segregation in Jim Crow did so openly. Bad actors, in other words, don’t always make their plans in secret.

When people conspire to do evil, they often do so in plain sight. To the extent that they are successful, it is at least in part because no one has taken them as seriously as they should have been.

And so does the plot to restore Donald Trump to power against and against the will of the voters. The first attempt, foreshadowed by Trump’s 2016 refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the presidential election, culminated in an attack on the Capitol this year, broadcast on cameras around the world. Since then, the former president and his allies have made no secret of their intention to resume the same play.

Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser and White House official, hosts a popular far-right podcast where he urged listeners to take control of the local election administration. It’s going to be a fight, but it’s a fight that must be won, we don’t have an option, he said in May. We were going to take over this village by village, neighborhood by neighborhood.

These listeners were, well, listening. Suddenly, according to a recent ProPublica survey, people who had never shown an interest in party politics started calling the local GOP headquarters or thronging county conventions, eager to enlist in as district officers. They have appeared in the states Trump won and in the states he lost, in rural red areas, in variable-voting suburbs and in populated cities.

Many of these new activists really want to stop theft. In Michigan, ProPublica notes, one of the main organizers recruiting new constituency officers pushed for the ousting of the state party’s executive director, which contradicted Trump’s claim that the election was stolen and who subsequently resigned. In Arizona, similarly, new Bannon-inspired precinct officers have asked to dislodge county officials who refused to cooperate with the State Senate Republicans’ forensic audit of the 2020 ballots.

The obvious point of all this is to eliminate resistance if the outcome of the 2024 presidential election once again falls on the courage of local officials. In his desperate fight to overturn the 2020 election result, Trump has probed and found the weak spots in our electoral system. His supporters are fighting to make them more vulnerable.

Along with the struggle to take control of the electoral administration, there is an effort to rule the battlefield states into almost permanent Republican legislative majorities. In Texas, North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia, according to my colleagues in the newsroom, Republican state lawmakers have either created qualified majorities capable of overriding the veto of governors or reduced competitive constituencies in a way. so significant that the Republicans’ advantage is virtually impenetrable, leaving voters in tightly divided states. powerless to change the direction of their legislatures.

In those states, Democrats could win a slim majority of voters but gain less than half of the seats in the state legislature, while Republicans could win with that same majority and gain well over half of the seats. It is an affront to the ideal of political equality, let alone a person’s standard, a voice enshrined in the 1964 Supreme Court decision in Reynolds v. Sims. A system in which some voters are worth much more than others and where popular majorities are excluded from power if they contain the wrong kind of people is a lot, but it is not a democracy (or, if you prefer, a republic).

These impenetrable supermajorities serve a purpose beyond mere partisan advantage. The belief that Trump actually won the 2020 election is supported by the belief that the election is less about persuasion and more about rigging the process and controlling the ballots. And in the swing states that Trump has lost, his most powerful allies have pushed for the radical idea that state legislatures have full authority over presidential elections even after voters have voted. Trump may lose the vote in Arizona, but according to this theory, the legislature could still give him the state electoral votes, provided there is a pretext (like voter fraud, for example). This would mean, in practice, that these legislatures could simply hand over their states’ electoral votes to Trump even if he was defeated at the polls.

With that in mind we should look to Wisconsin, where Republicans are fighting for control of federal elections in the state now that they have gerrymandered themselves into a near-permanent legislative majority. (The Wisconsin Republican Party, along with that of North Carolina, has been at the forefront of the National Party’s authoritarian shift.)

In November, Senator Ron Johnson said his state lawmakers could take control of the federal election even if Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, was in opposition. The state legislature must reaffirm its constitutional role, assert constitutional responsibility, fix the times, place and mode of elections, not continue to contract them out through the Wisconsin Election Commission, Johnson said , in reference to the bipartisan commission that the Republicans had established. to manage the elections. The Constitution never mentions a governor.

And of course, Trump is playing an active role in all of this. From his perch in Mar-a-Lago, he supported Michigan state legislative candidates with the clear hope that they would help him overturn the election if he ran for Republican presidential candidate. in 2024. Michigan needs a new legislature, Trump wrote last month in one of those endorsements. The cowards there are now too weak to investigate voter fraud.

Increasingly detached from any commitment to electoral democracy, large and influential sections of the Republican Party are working to bring Trump back to power by any means necessary. Republicans could win without these tactics, they did in Virginia last month, but there’s no reason to believe the party will back down from that route.

Every push that drives the Republican Party, from Fox News to the former president, departs from a sober engagement with the realities of American politics and towards the scandalous, the anti-social and the authoritarian.

None of this happens behind closed doors. We are heading towards a kind of crisis. When this happens, we may be shocked that it actually happens, but we shouldn’t be surprised.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

