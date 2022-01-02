President Joko Widodo gives response after national team fail to win AFF Cup 2020





TRIBUN-MEDAN.com – The reaction of President Joko Widodo to the failure of the national team in the AFF Cup 2020 was eagerly awaited by the public. Jokowi also expressed his feelings on his social network Twitter @jokowidodo. President Joko Widodo expressed his pride in the wrestling of the Indonesian national team (Timnas) in the AFF Cup 2020. Jokowi said the Indonesian national team, which only won the AFF Cup runner-up title, showed a sporting and impressive game. He is proud of Evan Dimas et al’s fight in the AFF 2020 final. Read also : Failed to bring Indonesia to AFF Cup 2020, PSSI explains fate of Shin Tae-yong Read also : Foreign media calls Indonesia unruly, Shin Tae-yong reveals hostel unrest According to him, the players of the national team fought with tenacity and sportsmanship. “You fought diligently and sportingly. Even if you didn’t win, I and all the Indonesian people are still proud of all your struggles,” Jokowi said in a statement on Twitter @jokowi, as quoted by Kompas.com , Sunday 2/1/2022). The President also congratulated Thailand on winning the AFF Cup 2020 title. As for the AFF Cup final which took place on Saturday (1/1/2022) at the Singapore National Stadium, Thailand won 6-2 overall against Indonesia. “Congratulations to Thailand for winning the AFF Cup 2020,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medan.tribunnews.com/2022/01/02/presiden-joko-widodo-beri-tanggapan-setelah-timnas-gagal-juara-piala-aff-2020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos