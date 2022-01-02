Trump-appointed FDIC president to step down





By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

The Republican chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, announced her intention to step down on Friday.

In her resignation letter to President Joe Biden, FDIC President Jelena McWilliams wrote, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve this nation, and I haven’t taken a single day for granted. Throughout my public service, I was constantly reminded of how lucky we are to live in the United States of America, ”calling his time with the FDIC“ the highlight of my professional life ”.

McWilliams, who has said she intends to step down from her post effective February 4, credited “hired FDIC personnel” for the United States’ economic rebound after Covid-19.

Her resignation as the only Republican on the five-member board gives control of the agency to the Democrats, potentially removing an obstacle to the Biden administration’s regulatory agenda. And while her letter does not mention why she is stepping down before her tenure ends in June 2023, McWilliams has publicly asserted in recent weeks that she believes she is undermined.

McWilliams, who worked as senior aide to Republicans Mike Crapo of Idaho and Richard Shelby of Alabama before joining the FDIC, wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in December alleging that Democrats on the board were were indulging in a “hostile resume.”

The FDIC declined CNN’s request to comment on the allegations and his resignation.

Along with McWilliams, the FDIC board of directors is made up of Martin Gruenberg; Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and Michael Hsu, the Acting Comptroller of the Currency. With the resignation of McWilliams, there will be two vacancies on the board of directors.

Gruenberg is set to take the interim presidency after McWilliams leaves – his third time as head of the independent agency, which insures deposits for U.S. banks.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2022/01/01/trump-appointed-fdic-chair-to-resign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos